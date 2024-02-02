Four Years After Going Viral, Anthony Madu Tells His Full Story in ‘Madu’

It has been four years since a Nigerian boy named Anthony Madu went viral as a 44-second video of him doing ballet circulated around the world. Now, Disney+ is telling his incredible story with the upcoming documentary Madu.

Madu went viral in 2020 as he danced for a recording he thought was for his ballet instruction. Instead, the clip made it to social media, with Madu wowing audiences worldwide. Even Hollywood stars like Viola Davis got wind of his performance and continued to circulate the video far and wide. The footage saw then-11-year-old Madu performing a ballet routine barefoot in the rain. He displays a stunning level of agility and gracefulness as he perfects every move despite performing barefoot on slick concrete.

Reminds me of the beauty of my people. We create, soar, can imagine, have unleashed passion, and love….despite the brutal obstacles that have been put in front of us! Our people can fly!!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/LNyWD2ZoU0 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2020

While Madu made international headlines in 2020, news of his whereabouts teetered off in recent years. Viewers may have found themselves wondering whatever happened to the ballet sensation. Fortunately, Academy Award-nominee Matt Ogens and filmmaker Kachi Benson made it their goal to let the boy’s story be heard, capturing it in their documentary Madu. Here’s what we know about the upcoming documentary so far.

What to expect from Madu

Disney+ announced Madu‘s release date alongside the trailer’s premiere. It will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on March 29, after its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 7.

The moving trailer explores Madu’s life after his viral video led to one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world recruiting him. However, leaving his home in Nigeria to pursue his dream in England is no easy task. Not only does he deal with the high-pressure world of competitive ballet, but he also frets about fitting in. Regardless of his struggles, though, he’s determined to pursue his dream and fulfill his promise to his family of never letting them down.

Ogens and Kachi told People that the documentary’s primary goal is “making Anthony’s voice heard.” Hence, they both ensured that their observations and perspectives weren’t the focus, thus allowing Madu to tell his own story.

The official synopsis for Maud reads:

Madu follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world in England. Having never left his home outside of Lagos, Anthony finds himself thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within reach. His courageous journey is a story of extraordinary obstacles as he searches for belonging and acceptance, a family far away, and unexpected challenges that could impact his future. Forming a rich and immersive tapestry told on multiple continents, MADU introduces the world to a boy chasing a dream of inspiration that will resonate with us all.

Shortly after Madu went viral on social media, Elmhurst Ballet School, considered one of the most prestigious in the United Kingdom, reached out to his family. The school had noticed his raw talent and tracked him down to offer him a full tuition scholarship. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, but that didn’t make it an easy one. He was leaving the life he knew in Lagos behind and signing on to study in England for the next seven years. As Ogens and Kachi stated, Madu’s story “is a journey of discovery, growth, belonging and acceptance.” His story in Madu, filled with determination, resilience, and passion, is almost certain to inspire audiences.

