Lynda Carter Is Our 2020 Mood

By Rachel LeishmanSep 18th, 2020, 3:57 pm

Lynda Carter in Wonder Woman (1975)

Lynda Carter has always been someone many Wonder Woman fans looked up to, myself included. She was the first live-action version of Diana Prince we knew and, for years, she was the only one we had to turn to. Now though? She’s taking to Twitter to be our inspiration for how exasperated we all are after dealing with 2020 for the last seven months. It’s been … a lot.

Now 2020 has gone and made Wonder Woman mad. Lynda Carter, who brought Diana Prince to life in the 1975-1979 show, took to Twitter to share her mood for 2020 and honestly? Same.

Right now, we’re all a bit stressed out, to put it extremely mildly, but seeing stuff like this just gives us a little bit of a reprieve—and is a real “Celebrities, they’re just like us!” mood. If … we could all have pictures of ourselves dressed like Wonder Woman and looking mad, though.

Fans took to Twitter to share their love of the picture and also to ask Lynda Carter to take the Lasso of Truth out of storage to get some real answers from our government.

Nothing but love for Lynda Carter and the brilliant performance she gave us as Wonder Woman. Now, if only we actually had Wonder Woman and the Justice League to help us with whatever is happening in the world. Always wanted my superheroes to be real but now we … really need them.

(image: CBS/WB)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!