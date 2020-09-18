Lynda Carter Is Our 2020 Mood

Lynda Carter has always been someone many Wonder Woman fans looked up to, myself included. She was the first live-action version of Diana Prince we knew and, for years, she was the only one we had to turn to. Now though? She’s taking to Twitter to be our inspiration for how exasperated we all are after dealing with 2020 for the last seven months. It’s been … a lot.

Now 2020 has gone and made Wonder Woman mad. Lynda Carter, who brought Diana Prince to life in the 1975-1979 show, took to Twitter to share her mood for 2020 and honestly? Same.

When you’ve had it up to here with 2020. pic.twitter.com/F2qu6FvPsZ — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 17, 2020

Right now, we’re all a bit stressed out, to put it extremely mildly, but seeing stuff like this just gives us a little bit of a reprieve—and is a real “Celebrities, they’re just like us!” mood. If … we could all have pictures of ourselves dressed like Wonder Woman and looking mad, though.

Fans took to Twitter to share their love of the picture and also to ask Lynda Carter to take the Lasso of Truth out of storage to get some real answers from our government.

Wonder Woman has had it with your nonsense, 2020. https://t.co/ufJvu87t5R — PNW Wonder Woman Wears A Mask (@PNWWonderWoman) September 17, 2020

Definitely. pic.twitter.com/KGgjvNiqJQ — David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 17, 2020

Best post of 2020. https://t.co/0BkohLlZgP — Vote Like It’s Your Last (@noturstudent) September 18, 2020

Me staring at parents at school pick-up giving out about the rising Covid numbers…………….while not wearing masks. https://t.co/8epPBATvzF — Linda Butler: Wellspring of Enthusiasm (@HenInAHat1) September 17, 2020

We desperately need that Lasso Of Truth https://t.co/qbqY8SCLzk — freekbass (@freekbass) September 17, 2020

@RealLyndaCarter We need you to get that “truth lasso” out of storage IMMEDIATELY! https://t.co/C1m1i16nYx — Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) September 18, 2020

Nothing but love for Lynda Carter and the brilliant performance she gave us as Wonder Woman. Now, if only we actually had Wonder Woman and the Justice League to help us with whatever is happening in the world. Always wanted my superheroes to be real but now we … really need them.

