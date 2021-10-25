comScore Lucky the Dog Steals Show in Hawkeye Disney+ Series Poster
Lucky the Pizza Dog Steals the Show in New Hawkeye Disney+ Series Poster

By Rachel LeishmanOct 25th, 2021, 3:15 pm
 

Lucky the Pizza Dog in Hawkeye sitting on a couch

Hawkeye is the next big Marvel show hitting Disney+, and with it comes the holiday season! The show is set during Christmastime, and it seems as if we’re going to see Clint Barton in his full Scrooge-ness from the trailer and footage that we’ve gotten so far. But now we also know that he’s not the only one getting into the spirit.

With Hawkeye comes the introduction of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and that means we get the legend himself, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Clint Barton’s—and, later, Kate Bishop’s—companion and beautiful pup. The one-eyed legend had been photographed with Steinfeld in New York when they were filming the series, but now, he’s getting his moment to shine!

A new poster for Hawkeye was released showing Kate and Clint posing with Lucky in the iconic purple that is associated with the comic version of the characters.

All Twitter wants for Christmas is Lucky

While it is exciting seeing Clint and Kate posing with their bows, Twitter loved how Lucky the Pizza Dog posed in his Santa-inspired look.

More Marvel Christmas, please

I just love that the series is embracing the Christmas of it all. The last movie that had a Christmas tone for Marvel was Iron Man 3, even though the movie was released in May. Spider-Man: No Way Home has a Christmas release date, and set pictures hint that it is also a Christmas film. Add Lucky to that mix, and we have plenty to keep us going through the rest of the year! Bring me all my superheroes in snow!

Marvel at Christmas works for me in a way that makes me oh so very happy. Whether it is Iron Man 3, what we think Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be, or now Lucky and his Santa hat bringing in the holiday season on Hawkeye, we’re ready to celebrate with Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and Lucky the Pizza Dog.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

