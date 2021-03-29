Things We Saw Today: Lucifer Season 5B Finally Has a Release Date!
The news comes asthe series wraps filming.
Thank the Devil, Lucifer finally has a date for the long-awaited conclusion of season five on Netflix. If you recall, season 5A dropped all the way back in August, and given how time lost all meaning in 2020, that feels like a really long time ago. But the wait will soon come to an end when season 5B drops on Friday, May 28th!
The news leaked a bit earlier this morning, but Netflix didn’t mind confirming. And it looks like it will definitely keep giving us all the Deckerstar content we truly desire.
Here to share some exciting news that you definitely did not already know:
Season 5B of Lucifer premieres May 28! pic.twitter.com/JFWx9ecH9X
— Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2021
The news of the 5B premiere date actually comes at a pretty bittersweet time for the cast and crew, as fans got #ThankYouLucifer trending to show their love for the show as the final episode of the series wraps filming today.
We have the best fans!!! Last day of shooting #Lucifer, and what a wonderful sendoff from the Lucifans. #ThankYouLucifer pic.twitter.com/zCTSxiE7ZV
— Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 29, 2021
Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis, shared an emotional Instagram post to mark the end of filming.
View this post on Instagram
Lesley-Ann Brandt also shared an emotional farewell to Mazikeen and the show.
View this post on Instagram
We’re sad to see the show end, but so excited that we know when we’ll get the end of season five on our screens, and after that, season six as well. And there’s a lot of story left for season five to wrap up, considering that God himself showed up to break up a fight between his sons Lucifer, Michael, and Amenadiel in the LA police department, which they got away with because Amenadiel froze time in a panic about his son not being celestial. And also there was that part where Lucifer was thwarted from telling Chloe he loved her back.
We can’t wait for more Lucifer.
(via: EW, image: Netflix)
Here are a few other stories we’re following today:
-
My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/avDY4f1PVu
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 29, 2021
-
South Dakota’s bill barring transgender girls from playing in girl’s sports is dead.
Gov. Noem demanded changes; #sdleg rejected them; while the House was debating whether to pass the bill over Noem’s objections, the Senate adjourned for the year. https://t.co/x44pxfGA1K
— David H. Montgomery (@dhmontgomery) March 29, 2021
- Sharon Stone was once asked to sleep with a terrible co-star to create on-screen “chemistry.” (Via Pajiba)
- Serious harassment and stalking made this teen with 2 million TikTok followers leave the platform entirely. (via Vice)
- Lewis Tan talks about becoming a leading man in Mortal Kombat. (via EW)
- I need it.
Dumpster Fire is now a support plush that you can hug! It even has storage for stuff you don’t want to deal with: https://t.co/y0U9ifgKGX pic.twitter.com/NNRyvP2guY
— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) March 29, 2021
- You had my attention at “daring Pokemon card robbery.” (Via Kotaku)
- Florida Republicans are considering a bill that would make it illegal to give water to voters. (via NBC News)
- Lindsay Lohan has a comeback song out … as an NFT. (via Vulture)
- Mark Hamill’s dogs have a Twitter account?!
Monday morning got you down? Enjoy this photo of Millie & Mabel in their anti-coyote vests. If they actually were a punk band, they’d be THE MUTTZZ. https://t.co/Cf74jWpNC0
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 29, 2021
What did you see today?
