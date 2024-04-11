Taeju and Euihyun in 'Low Tide in Twilight'.
‘Low Tide in Twilight’ Chapter 85 Release Date Confirmed

Low Tide in Twilight chapter 85 promises to be exciting after the way chapter 84 ended.

In this spicy LGBTQIA+ Korean comic series, morbid hottie Kim Euihyun is always contemplating death since he struggles in his current life with serious debt and a lack of purpose beyond paying it back. Then he meets his new friend Yeo Taeju, a muscular hottie who saves him from drowning one day. The pleasure, drama, and money problems grow as the two young men go from friends to lovers. Taeju brings a delight and frustration to Euihyun’s life that Euihyun is unprepared for, which just makes LTIT more tantalizing!

We can all sympathize with being in debt, borrowing funds, and struggling with finances. It’s no surprise that many manhwa and comics readers are drawn to LTIT because they can empathize with Euihyun. This is one Korean comic that has many readers hooked. The fiery dynamic between Euihyun and the wealthier Taeju adds to the love-hate relationship between these two men.

Low Tide in Twilight chapter 85 release date

In the last chapter, we saw Euihyun as usual ideating slipping beyond this world into the next. Yet a hand grabs him back from the brink at the last second, as the chapter ends. Is Taeju saving Euihyun all over again?

We’ll find out soon, because the next sexy installment of LTIT is set for April 12, 2024 at 12:00AM Korean Standard Time. For those of us in the U.S., this equates to April 11, 2024 at 9:00AM EST.

You can read LTIT on Lezhin and BomToon.

