‘Low Tide In Twilight’s Chapter 84 Is Almost Here

Low Tide in Twilight is an LGBTQ+ manhwa (Korean comic) that is shaking up the comics community. We’ll tell you about Low Tide in Twilight‘s chapter 84 release date confirmed down below.

As reported by Sports Lumo, chapter 84’s release date was on April 5th, 2024, at 12 AM KST. Low Tide in Twilight is a fairly popular manhwa first published in 2021 by Bomtoon and Kidari Studio. The comic was written and illustrated by Euja, and currently has three seasons.

The story revolves around Kim Euihyun, who’s had an existential crisis about death and life for as long as he can remember. See, Eihyun may come off like your standard anime/manga protagonist, but he’s actually a bit more complicated than that. Euihyun’s biggest burden in life is his insurmountable debt, which keeps him trapped in a vicious cycle of self-loathing and pointless living.

One day when Euihyun tries to drown himself, he is rescued by a young man named Yeo Taeju. This kicks off a passionate friendship and, eventually, romance between the two. Euihyun comes from an impoverished family and is basically the only one around who can take care of his little brother Euiyoung.

Low Tide in Twilight is essentially a story about love and money. Characters borrow money from each other, which leads to betrayal and anger, sometimes physical. There is commentary here on how money begets violence between those who truly need it the most. The world is often messy and complex, and those close to you can hurt you at times, which is where the storytelling of this comic shines brightest.

You can check out Low Tide in Twilight and other manhwa on websites like Lezhin and Webtoon.

(featured image: Lezhin US)

