‘Love on the Spectrum’ season 3 release date, cast, and more

Exciting news for those in need of more feel-good television! Love on the Spectrum was officially renewed for a third season. This Netflix reality show is based on an Australian series of the same name. Both tell the story of the dating journeys of people on the autism spectrum. Creators and producers Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery are the masterminds behind these series.



Here’s everything we know about season 3 so you can anticipate those warm and fuzzy feelings.

When will Love on the Spectrum season 3 be released?

Thankfully the wait won’t be long and tedious. Netflix has announced that season 3 will be released on April 2, 2025. Prepare accordingly.

The cast of Love on the Spectrum season 3

Many fan favorites from seasons 1 and 2 will continue their quest for romance. Although David and Abbey already found each other in season 1, they will continue to appear in the series, navigating the ups and downs of their relationship. They love animals (especially lions), theme parks, and spending time together.



Animation queen Dani and college student Adan are no longer a couple, but both will return for season 3. Connor ended his relationship with Emily, but the two remain friends. He will continue his quest for love in season 3 and opened up to Tudum about what he is looking for: a woman who is “open-minded, well-read, polite, honest, and kind.” In the same article, Tanner teased: “There are some very lovely ladies in my life! That’s all I’ll say for now!” Relationship coach Jennifer Cook will have her hands full this season.



Joining the cast are some new faces eager to expand their dating experiences. 27 year old Madison Marilla calls Santa Rosa, California, and Sudbury, Massachusetts, home. David and Abbey inspired her to go on the show. “Abbey and David’s love story made me think finding love for people who have autism is possible,” she mused.



22 year old Pari hails from Boston. She enjoys trains and Disney princesses. While she has dated both men and women in the past, she will focus on finding a female partner in the Netflix series. “I feel much more comfortable dating girls and women. It’s a better match for me,” she explained.



The sky’s the limit for these hopeful young adults. Let’s hope they find the love they deserve in Love on the Spectrum season 3!

