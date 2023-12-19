The Trailer for Kristen Stewart’s Queer Romance Thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ is Here

Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian star in Love Lies Bleeding, a thriller and romance movie set in the competitive world of bodybuilding.

Tidbits about Love Lies Bleeding have circled the internet since early 2022. Stewart announced she was excited to work with writer and director Rose Glass for this movie, who previously created the psychological thriller Saint Maude (2019). Principal filming took place that same year and wrapped post-production early in 2023. Although there isn’t much info about Love Lies Bleeding out there, we’ve gathered all the information we can find because this sounds like a movie right out of my fanfiction reading list. Here’s what we know so far.

When does Love Lies Bleeding come out?

Love Lies Bleeding has a tentative release window of January 2024. It will first premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in mid-January. Currently, there is no word on if it will be in theaters or on a streaming service. A24 is the production company of the film, so hopefully, Love Lies Bleeding will see at least a limited theatrical release. Due to A24’s latest deal with Warner Bros., Love Lies Bleeding will make its way to HBO and Max at some point, though there is no confirmed date for that, either.

Who is the cast of Love Lies Bleeding?

Love Lies Bleeding boasts a talented cast of actors. Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Katy O’Brian (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) play the two key roles. The supporting cast also includes Dave Franco (Day Shift), Ed Harris (Westworld), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), and Anna Baryshnikov (Dickinson).

What is the plot of Love Lies Bleeding?

The official logline can be found on A24’s website:

From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

Stewart plays a gym employee who falls for O’Brian’s character, a bisexual bodybuilder. Seeing Stewart in a sapphic romance thriller sounds like the perfect way to kick off 2024. With an R rating, Love Lies Bleeding sounds like it will be an intense ride.

Love Lies Bleeding Trailer

The first trailer for Love Lies Bleeding shows us much more about this interesting movie. Lou (Stewart) is trapped in a life of crime thanks to her father, played by Ed Harris. Jackie (O’Brian) comes through town on her way to bigger and better things only to become wrapped up in Lou’s family mess. It looks like murder, lots of guns, and weightlifting. After watching the trailer, it seems they set the movie in the 1980s when greed was good. It’s going to be a messy, but thrilling, ride.

(featured image: A24)

