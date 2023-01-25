Love Joel’s Jacket From ‘The Last of Us?’ Here’s How You Can Get One of Your Own

Most people have one or two specific types of clothing that they prize the most. Some go wild for shoes, others prefer dresses, and so on. I happen to be a connoisseur of jackets and outerwear, which is honestly unwise in retrospect, considering I grew up in one of the hottest places in the country. Conversely, wearing a stylish jacket makes me look hot, so it’s a good trade-off.

You know who else looks hot in his favorite jacket? Joel Miller, played by internet loverboy Pedro Pascal in HBO’s The Last of Us. It’s rugged in a way that conveys a certain je ne sais quoi. To me, jackets like that say that their wearer is down to earth, but, you know, in a sexy way. They’re great jackets.

And if you also want to rock this look, you’re in luck, because the specific trucker-style jacket that Pascal wore in TLOU is available to purchase: it’s made by Flint and Tinder and is currently being sold by retailer Huckberry. It comes in a variety of colors, although some of the more popular ones are already selling out, so you’ll have to act fast.

Currently it’s priced at $300, which might be cutting it a little close for some of you. I personally maintain that boots and jackets are worth paying extra for when the quality is good, but I understand completely not wanting to pay that much extra. You can find fairly similar jackets for half the price or less at retailers like REI and Levi’s without sacrificing quality. Ultimately, these kinds of jackets are meant to be both stylish and utilitarian, so I say treat yourself if you’re able.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna put on my own trucker jacket and Blundstone boots, and pretend that I, too, am a tough-as-teak surrogate dad in the fungal apocalypse while I go get my second cup of coffee. You ain’t my daughter, oat milk please, etc., etc.

(Featured Image: HBO)

