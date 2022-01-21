Who Is Carrie’s Young New Downstairs Neighbor on And Just Like That…?

There have been lots of shakeups and changes in Carrie Bradshaw’s world during the divisive Sex and the City spinoff/reboot And Just Like That…. Among the more pleasant of them is meeting Carrie’s new downstairs neighbor.

Spoilers Below

In the latest episode, Carrie is dealing with sorting through her massive wardrobe. Charlotte’s eldest daughter, Lily, is helping to go through the decades of memories and providing SATC fans glimpses of previous iconic looks and outfits. (Including the Heidi fit!)

But keeping Carrie up at night is her new, young downstairs neighbor, who has conversations on the stoop long into the hours of the night—not just with whichever hot guys she’s seeing, but also when she is holding court with friends.

Ahhh, I remember those days. Damn pandemic.

Anyway, Carrie is fighting the urge to be the “old woman” who tells children to be quiet and get off her lawn. Yet, she gives in and yells “Come on” out the window, only to have a knife plunged in her heart when they respond, “Sorry ma’am.”

I get it. I have seen Paramore under Classic before and I felt quite the same way.

The neighbor comes up to apologize the next day, and Carrie tries to save face by saying she was already up late, but she yelled because she was trying to “write.” Carrie eventually snoops and finds out that her neighbor’s name is Lisette (Katerina Tannenbaum) and she’s a “super chic, hip, successful jewelry designer.”

Towards the end of the episode, while going downstairs to go off and return some library books, she witnesses Lisette kicking her boyfriend out (whose privates Carrie accidentally saw).

“I’m mortified that you had to see me like this,” Lisette says. “I’m an asshole for going out with that guy.”

“Well, what are you gonna do? It’s New York dating,” Carrie responds with a knowledgeable weariness.

“Thank you — you’re cool,” Lisette responds, and we see the beginning of what could be a lovely friendship.

First of all, the idea of Carrie having a neighbor never occurred to me. I wonder who it was before? Secondly, I hope Lisette shows up again because her actress, Katerina Tannenbaum, is very cute, and one of the things I enjoyed in the past was the dynamic of Samantha being older than the other ladies.

Now, it is Carrie’s turn to be the wise-ish woman to help Lisette through the trauma and trouble that is New York City dating. I don’t envy either of them.

