Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal are my favorite friends, with a “bromance” that began way back in 2005. I want to see them in everything, I want to hang out with them, and I want to just talk to them both for hours and hours. Or witness them talking to each other.

And now, they’re sisters. And sweet girlfriends. And Pedro is Oscar’s baby. A lot is happening here. Which, honestly, thank you for this information it is exactly what I needed to make it through the week.

In an interview with Remezcla, Lyra Hale (formerly of The Mary Sue!) asked Oscar Isaac who he’d like to go to space with next, since he’s been there for both Star Wars and now Dune. His response? Something that completely broke me as a person in the best possible way.

“I’d have to say my sweet girlfriend Pedro. My girl. We’re two sisters. Space sisters,” Isaac started. “That’s my baby,” he added, and finished by warming our cold dead hearts and making us cry with, “It’s my Pedro.”

Twitter ate it up as we tend to do.

oscar isaac and his girlfriend pedro pascal better make room because i’m joining their relationship pic.twitter.com/dhLfmq0pMy — zoe ♱ (@pradabackpack) October 19, 2021

Oscar Isaac when asked who he’d like to do another space movie with: “I’d have to say my sweet girlfriend Pedro. My girl. That’s my baby.” pic.twitter.com/dI0Od6FawT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 18, 2021

I wanna join this throuple so bad https://t.co/HA7aG67Xcv — Emira, mistress of the fall (@nesquik_look) October 19, 2021

To be clear, I mean this as a positive https://t.co/ssFwuFfiUQ pic.twitter.com/NhrBo0wSdk — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) October 19, 2021

they should both come over I’ll make them a nice dinner https://t.co/vV0mJWGpEz — (@free__shrugs) October 19, 2021

I got Oscar Isaac to talk about @PedroPascal1 while interviewing him for @dunemovie and it might be the greatest thing ever when he told me, “I’d have to say my sweet girlfriend Pedro. My girl.” Read it HERE: https://t.co/wR33gtzMwc @REMEZCLA https://t.co/4qTdfGChrp — Lyra Hale ️‍✍️ (@TheAltSource) October 19, 2021

“That’s my baby. It’s my Pedro.”

-Oscar Isaac about Pedro Pascal (The best friendship ever) pic.twitter.com/cP02XyL5Vo — Rafa (@pascaloriann) October 18, 2021

Mood: Oscar Isaac calling Pedro Pascal his girlfriend — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) October 18, 2021

I would love to see Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal back on screen together. Watching Triple Frontier can only sustain me for so long, I need the two of them together again and if that means they’re heading to space, well, sweet dreams can come true.

