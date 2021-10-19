comScore Oscar Isaac Calls Pedro Pascal His 'Sweet Girlfriend'
Things We Saw Today: Oscar Isaac Calls Pedro Pascal His “Sweet Girlfriend” and His “Baby”

By Rachel Leishman Oct 19th, 2021, 5:15 pm
 

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal smiling in Triple Frontier

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal are my favorite friends, with a “bromance” that began way back in 2005. I want to see them in everything, I want to hang out with them, and I want to just talk to them both for hours and hours. Or witness them talking to each other.

And now, they’re sisters. And sweet girlfriends. And Pedro is Oscar’s baby. A lot is happening here. Which, honestly, thank you for this information it is exactly what I needed to make it through the week.

In an interview with Remezcla, Lyra Hale (formerly of The Mary Sue!) asked Oscar Isaac who he’d like to go to space with next, since he’s been there for both Star Wars and now Dune. His response? Something that completely broke me as a person in the best possible way.

“I’d have to say my sweet girlfriend Pedro. My girl. We’re two sisters. Space sisters,” Isaac started. “That’s my baby,” he added, and finished by warming our cold dead hearts and making us cry with, “It’s my Pedro.”

Twitter ate it up as we tend to do.

I would love to see Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal back on screen together. Watching Triple Frontier can only sustain me for so long, I need the two of them together again and if that means they’re heading to space, well, sweet dreams can come true.

