Yet Another Comedy Club Is Rightfully Under Fire for a Surprise Louis C.K. Appearance

Do you know what’s exhausting? Hearing about Louis C.K. continually getting booked at comedy venues. Sure, whatever, trash people are always going to stand up and clap for him because they view him as a “victim” when he willingly took his penis out at women and then admitted to doing so.

So why are there constantly stories of people still booking him? This time, it was a comedy festival at The Creek and the Cave in Brooklyn, and when C.K. took to the stage, he was met with a standing ovation. While I have my gripes with everyone who stood up, there will always be people who are trash who support other trash. If you support Louis C.K., that’s your own doing, and you have to come to terms with the fact that you support a man who sexually harasses women.

It’s clear that the club where this “Skankfest” (yes, the festival’s name) took place doesn’t care about women. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have a festival called Skankfest and let people like Louis C.K. take their stage—especially, again, for an audience that didn’t know he would appear. Comedy Cellar already let C.K. have his “comeback” there because, again, who cares about women, am I right?

With all these comedy venues continually supporting men who admitted to sexual harassment, I just know that the world of comedy isn’t going to change anytime soon, and women need to start making our own theaters and festivals and leaving places like the Creek and the Cave behind. Sorry to those margaritas and pinball machines, but I’ll not be coming back, and I strongly suggest that any woman, or just any comedian who wants to stand against C.K. do the same.

Twitter had some wonderful thoughts on the matter because again, we’re all tired of people continually giving Louis C.K. a platform.

A standing ovation for Louis CK. I just officially want to openly show my disgust for The Creek and The Cave for allowing this event to grow, To Legion of Skanks, To anyone that’s done this show and supported this shit. Like do w/e you want but expect criticism. You suck. https://t.co/uP8Z5km8YT — Lorelei Ramirez (@PileOfTears) June 23, 2019

It feels like most of the people who are super into Louis CK now are exactly the people who hated him a few years ago when he was talking about men being garbage and that people should get abortions when they need them. They are like hardcore Chris Gaines fans. — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) June 23, 2019

Some folks are mad that Louis CK got a standing ovation. I get it. But Louis CK, a man with multiple HBO specials and a once thriving career, got a standing ovation at Skankfest. Read that last sentence again. Relax. Then laugh. Relax. Then laugh some more. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 23, 2019

Are we supposed to still be shocked by someone booking or applauding Louis CK? Just yawned the entire atmosphere into my lungs — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) June 23, 2019

Booking Louis CK is both embarrassing for you and for Louis CK — Jake Flores (@feraljokes) June 23, 2019

I’m just tired. It’s enough already. If you’re going to book Louis C.K., I won’t be coming there and I hope others do the same. We need to all stand together because if not, people are going to continue to book him and let him thrive.

(via TMZ, image: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

