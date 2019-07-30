comScore
Trump’s Bogus 9/11 Claims Have Given Us the Delightful ‘Lost Trump History’ Meme

We have to laugh to keep from crying.

July 30th, 2019

Donald Trump pumps his fists as he arrives for a "Make America Great Again" rally

Yesterday, President Donald Trump signed into law what may be the only positive act of his entire presidency: the promise of permanent financial aid to the first responders who were on the scene at 9/11. The bill passed in the House and Senate thanks in part to the noble efforts of the surviving first responders and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who delivered a blistering rebuke of the government’s indifference during a congressional subcommittee hearing.

But of course it’s Donald Trump, so he had to make the bill signing all about himself. Trump said during his speech in the Rose Garden, “Many of those affected were firefighters, police officers and other first responders … And I was down there also. But I am not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

Trump’s claims are unsubstantiated, but here’s what we know he definitely did do post 9/11: Trump called in to Jersey’s WWOR-TV to boast that his building was now the tallest in the city (not true). He also grifted $150,000 in federal recovery grants intended for small businesses, despite none of his properties sustaining damages. Classy.

In response to the president’s lies, folks quickly took to social media to share other great moments in #LostTrumpHistory and the results were very entertaining:

But all jokes aside, has America ever had a president that lies more than Donald Trump? It seems that Trump can’t go a single day without spewing some made-up nonsense that originated from his fettered brain, his corrupt administration, or the last segment he watched on Fox News.

And the thing is, they’re not even good lies. They are easily verifiable falsehoods, but what more can expect from a pathological liar whose administration coined the terms “fake news” and “alternative facts”.

Ugh, 2020 can’t come soon enough.

(via Twitter, image: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

