Trump’s Bogus 9/11 Claims Have Given Us the Delightful ‘Lost Trump History’ Meme

Yesterday, President Donald Trump signed into law what may be the only positive act of his entire presidency: the promise of permanent financial aid to the first responders who were on the scene at 9/11. The bill passed in the House and Senate thanks in part to the noble efforts of the surviving first responders and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who delivered a blistering rebuke of the government’s indifference during a congressional subcommittee hearing.

But of course it’s Donald Trump, so he had to make the bill signing all about himself. Trump said during his speech in the Rose Garden, “Many of those affected were firefighters, police officers and other first responders … And I was down there also. But I am not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

Trump’s claims are unsubstantiated, but here’s what we know he definitely did do post 9/11: Trump called in to Jersey’s WWOR-TV to boast that his building was now the tallest in the city (not true). He also grifted $150,000 in federal recovery grants intended for small businesses, despite none of his properties sustaining damages. Classy.

17 years ago, today, Donald Trump bragged about how his building was now the tallest one in downtown Manhattan since the Twin Towers fell. pic.twitter.com/XOQxAVAoL5 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 11, 2018

In response to the president’s lies, folks quickly took to social media to share other great moments in #LostTrumpHistory and the results were very entertaining:

Trump was the first man in history to be in three places at once. On 9/11, Donald was downtown being a first responder WHILE he was in NJ watching Muslims celebrate WHILE he was in Trump Tower calling TV stations to brag about his building now being the tallest! #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/G1LiN9vi4k — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 29, 2019

In 2019, astronomer Donald Trump discovered that the Moon was a part of Mars. #LostTrumpHistory — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 29, 2019

Ordering the miso cod at nobu is not the same as running up the stairway in tower two #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/pUKWRV3Uwk — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 29, 2019

Trump jumped his skateboard over a car ‘but only his cousin saw it’ #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/o4N2QoWQ22 — Richard judd (@RichardJudd) July 29, 2019

He stormed the beaches of Normandy and took out three German bunkers with a golf club.#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/7ESsyCctUq — Jelle Simons (@jelle_simons) July 29, 2019

Trump built Noah’s ark and made all the Corinthians pay for it.#LostTrumpHistory — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 29, 2019

Here he is raising the flag at Iwo Jima.#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/fsm1pIowgU — Gohmertpile (@gohmertpile) July 29, 2019

Trump received a Purple Heart for not contracting an STD during Vietnam War. #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/1bNChn3ApI — Marty & mom (@colleengrott) July 29, 2019

“I wont call myself an astronaut, but I was there when we landed on the moon”#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/q4LBTKB4vf — Hambino, The Great (@Hambino15) July 29, 2019

But all jokes aside, has America ever had a president that lies more than Donald Trump? It seems that Trump can’t go a single day without spewing some made-up nonsense that originated from his fettered brain, his corrupt administration, or the last segment he watched on Fox News.

And the thing is, they’re not even good lies. They are easily verifiable falsehoods, but what more can expect from a pathological liar whose administration coined the terms “fake news” and “alternative facts”.

Ugh, 2020 can’t come soon enough.

(via Twitter, image: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

