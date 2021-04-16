Things We Saw Today: This Lord of the Rings Amazon Series Costs $465M for Just One Season!

In the case of the upcoming Lord of the Rings series from Amazon, the price is certainly very high. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed and reported that Amazon will spend roughly NZ$650 million, which is equal to $465 million in U.S. dollars—all for just the first season of the show.

“What I can tell you is Amazon is going to spend about $650 million in season one alone,” Stuart Nash, New Zealand Minister for Economic Development and Tourism, told Morning Report. “This is fantastic, it really is … this will be the largest television series ever made.” The figures were released as part of the New Zealand government’s Official Information Act and initially reported by the New Zealand outlet Stuff.

By comparison, THR shares that HBO’s Game of Thrones cost roughly $100 million to produce per season. The Lord of the Rings movies in recent comparison cost $281 million in total to create. It is a huge price tag, so we will have to see how it all comes together in the end.

(via THR, image: New Line)

Shantay, You Pay: Inside the Heavy Financial Burden of Going On ‘Drag Race’: “As drag has gotten more mainstream, it’s gotten further from its DIY roots—and performing on the biggest stage is becoming prohibitively expensive.” (via Vice)

What exactly is keeping George R.R. Martin so distracted from finishing his book? (via The Ringer)

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives,” husband Damian Lewis wrote when he announced her death. “She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you” https://t.co/lLL8ZQyRXQ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 16, 2021

“What I will be doing is using my voice to emphasize the effects of SB202, its shameful roots in Jim Crow, and doing all I can to support organizations fighting voter suppression here in the state.” Director Ryan Coogler speaks on why he is returning to Georgia to film Black Panther II. (via Deadline)

“There’s so little representation of the Philadelphia accent in popular culture that to outside ears, it can sound wrong when people get it right. ‘It just doesn’t sound real, I think,’ Nangle says. ‘It’s like South African, where you hear it and you’re like, “That is not how any person ever talks.”‘” (via Slate)

“I don’t know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book [in the series] is a different romance,” she said. “What would Regé-Jean do, you know what I mean?,” she said. “We gave them their happily ever after!”https://t.co/1f55Ykmll1 pic.twitter.com/E9nNrpFevj — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 15, 2021

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]