‘Look me in the eyes’: Fearless comedian goes viral for shutting down heckler at her show

Comedian Natalie Cuomo is going viral for her savage takedown against a heckler at her show.

Recently, it’s become common for comedians to share clips of memorable moments from their show on their social media account. While most are of funny jokes or positive interactions with the crowd, Cuomo shared a video in which she savagely responded to a heckler at her sold-out show.

Comedian savagely shuts down rude heckler at comedy s how

On Feb. 3, Cuomo shared a video of her talking to a man insulting her. In the caption, she revealed she had just told the crowd how grateful she was for watching and selling out the show when “the little man in the front row decided to let his true colors shine.” She also added that if they have the audacity to be rude, they should at least “look me in the eyes.” It begs the question: Why go to someone’s comedy show just to be rude?

@nataliecuomo Right after I said how grateful I was for everyone being there and selling out the show, this little man in the front row decided to let his true colors shine ✨ Always stand up for yourself!! And if you’re going to be rude, at least have the decency to LOOK ME IN THE EYES ? ❤️ ♬ original sound – Natalie

In the video, she is heard asking two male showgoers, “What made you want to ask him?” To which one asks why she made it sound like they were a couple. He immediately starts berating her, saying: “It’s not my fault you don’t have material. I can roast you too; you can’t just roast all of us and get nothing.”

Cuomo tried to reason with the situation, though she was already noticeably peeved off. She tells him, “So you were afraid because it felt like I was saying you’re gay,” to which the man responds, “I can take the mic.”

When she tried to talk to him about how he was putting negative energy in the show, it appears the man refused to make eye contact with her. This was the final straw; Cuomo lowered herself to be eye level with the man, screaming, “No, look me in the eyes!”

“You’re putting negative f**king energy out here. This is the last show of my f**king… Look me in the f**king eyes. It’s the last show of my f**king weekend; it’s a sold-out show, and you want to say mean sh*t to me. Okay, so don’t f**king do that,” she yells at the rude show-goer. Her words were met with resounding cheers from the crowd, who then collectively chanted her name.

But that’s not all. After the man left, Cuomo noticed the friend he came with was texting him. She tells him that if he wanted, he could leave, and she wouldn’t be offended. Instead, the friend handed Cuomo his phone to show what the heckler said. In the message, the heckler called Cuomo a “f**king clown” and revealed he previously warned his friend he would be kicked out. He then calls Cuomo “sensitive, especially for a comedian.”

The response? Cuomo snapped a photo of herself flipping the bird and sending it to the heckler. Talk about badass.

Natalie Cuomo goes viral for savagely standing up for herself

Soon, the video made its rounds online and went viral on X (formerly Twitter). However, responses to the situation are mixed. Some believe Cuomo’s reaction was uncalled for and inappropriate and that she started the argument by trying to call two men gay for a “cheap laugh.” Others believed she was likely nervous and distressed before the show, and the heckler set her off. External factors could have led to the outburst, though unconfirmed.

Many, however, defended Cuomo. Someone should not go to a comedy show to insult the comedian, and Cuomo had ever right to defend herself during her show. After all, she is entitled to fire back at hecklers, just like how the hecklers insult comedians trying their best at their shows. Fans of the comedian claimed her reaction was iconic.

Cuomo’s clip of the interaction is still up on her page. Hopefully this serves as a lesson to those attending comedy shows: In the end, you’re there to laugh, have a good time, and help bring positive energy, not make fun of the comedian.

