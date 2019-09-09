You Can Finally Listen to Marvel’s Loki YA Novel by Mackenzi Lee

The wait is over for bestselling author Mackenzi Lee’s take on Marvel’s sometimes-villain, sometimes-hero, the trickster Loki. Loki: Where Mischief Lies has arrived, available as an exciting audiobook read by Oliver Wyman.

At The Mary Sue, we’re rather partial to Marvel’s fan-favorite Loki, brother of the heroic Thor. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in comics, Loki has a checkered, complicated history. He’s done terrible things, but he’s also worked to redeem himself, and we can often understand where he’s coming from.

So we were thrilled at the news that Loki’s first YA novelization would be undertaken by author Mackenzi Lee, who wrote the wildly popular queer YA novel The Gentlemen’s Guide to Vice and Virtue, which The Mary Sue staff is also partial to. Lee’s new novel follows a younger Loki as he seeks to understand his identity, navigates his friendship with Amora, and struggles with being in Thor’s shadow.

If audiobooks are your speed, we have you covered. Loki: Where Mischief Lies can be listened to this very moment.

This is the first of three young adult novels from New York Times best-selling author Mackenzi Lee that explores the untapped potential and duality of heroism of popular characters in the Marvel Universe. Before the days of going toe-to-toe with the Avengers, a younger Loki is desperate to prove himself heroic and capable, while it seems everyone around him suspects him of inevitable villainy and depravity . . . except for Amora. Asgard’s resident sorceress-in-training feels like a kindred spirit-someone who values magic and knowledge, who might even see the best in him. But when Loki and Amora cause the destruction of one of Asgard’s most prized possessions, Amora is banished to Earth, where her powers will slowly and excruciatingly fade to nothing. Without the only person who ever looked at his magic as a gift instead of a threat, Loki slips further into anguish and the shadow of his universally adored brother, Thor. When Asgardian magic is detected in relation to a string of mysterious murders on Earth, Odin sends Loki to investigate. As he descends upon nineteenth-century London, Loki embarks on a journey that leads him to more than just a murder suspect, putting him on a path to discover the source of his power-and who he’s meant to be.

We’ve been waiting for Lee’s take on Loki for more than a year, and couldn’t be more excited that it’s finally here. Find out more about how to get your hands (and ears) on the audiobook here.

