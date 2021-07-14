Loki Finale Confirms Season 2 Renewal

At the tail-end of the season 1 finale of Loki, “For All Time, Always,” a stamped title card declared, “Loki will return in season 2.” While a second season has long been rumored and seemed all but inevitable after the series’ positive reception and ratings, it’s nice to have these things confirmed.

We’ll save spoilers about the finale for later posts, but all I can say right now is that I’m glad to know we’ll be getting more Loki in the future. The show has overall been a fun and engaging watch. No doubt Marvel Studios and Disney+ will let the creatives behind it run even wilder and weirder after this season’s success.

The trick will be to see how Loki season 2 adapts to all of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows that will debut in the interim. Head writer Michael Waldron is also writing the upcoming Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and he has said the properties go hand in hand. It’s likely that the events of Loki will impact Multiverse of Madness and where Doctor Strange is heading.

But Waldron won’t be writing every Marvel property between Strange and the next Loki, so I’ll be interested to see if the second season ends up being set at a later date (or earlier, who knows with time and these folks). Perhaps it will react to all that happens in the MCU in the in-between, or maybe Loki’s second bow will be more of a self-contained trip through strange other worlds, as we saw this season.

There are certainly tons of Loki-centric storylines, characters, and Loki variants to bring in from comics canon, and I think it’s safe to say viewers will keep turning in to watch Tom Hiddleston as Loki for as long as Disney+ is streaming. So, you know. For all time. Always.

(image: Marvel Studios)

