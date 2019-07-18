First Look at BBC & HBO’s His Dark Materials: Live Updates From San Diego Comic-Con 2019

The Mary Sue is going to be in the Room Where it Happens with Lin Manuel Miranda today at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. We’ll be on-site with live coverage of the first look at BBC & HBO’s His Dark Materials., starting today at 4:45PM PDT, 7:45 EDT.

The new series, adapting Philip Pullman’s epic fantasy trilogy, “follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.” Lyra’s world is a place where souls live outside bodies as animal Daemons, witches and rebels roam the skies, and armored polar bears talk. The series is set to debut on HBO in late 2019.

The panel will include Dafne Keen (Lyra), James McAvoy (Lord Asriel), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby), and Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), as well as producers of the show.

Jessica (that’s me) will be tweeting the whole thing at @fangirlingjess (which you can follow right from this page) and sharing pictures and more on the Mary Sue Instagram. Stay tuned to our Twitter and Instagram through the weekend for more updates from SDCC, and keep up with all of our coverage from the show floor right here.

Tweets by fangirlingjess

(image: HBO)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—