A ‘Sims’ Movie Just Might Be the Video Game Adaptation That Sends Us to a New Paradigm

If you had told me a couple of years ago that a movie based on the popular video game franchise The Sims was being cooked up, I probably would have made a show out of slamming the nearest “doubt” button.

Recommended Videos

But we’ve all seen by now what Margot Robbie and her production company LuckyChap did with Barbie, and since they’re the ones pulling the producing strings on this one, there’s ample space for premature hype.

Here’s everything you need to know about the still early-stage Sims movie, which I hope to hope itself will have a version dubbed in Simlish.

What is The Sims movie about?

Considering how many secrets Barbie was able to hide until its premiere, it’s nothing short of intimidating to try and assume what The Sims might be about.

The easy guess is that it will lean hard into existentialism and other ideas that wouldn’t be out of place in a Matrix film, given that the Sims video games are literally just life simulators, however surface-level and cryptid-infested it might be. But the very fact of that being the easy guess means we’d be wise to anticipate something else.

Who stars in The Sims movie?

No casting details are available, given that the script probably isn’t even finished at this point, but we do know that Kate Herron, the directorial mastermind of Loki‘s first season, will be directing the film and co-writing it with Briony Redman. (Herron and Redman also co-wrote an upcoming episode of Doctor Who together.) Robbie will produce alongside her fellow LuckyChap heads Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley, as well as Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee.

When is The Sims movie release?

Second verse, same as the first: It’s way too early in the production timeline to have a grasp on the Sims movie’s release window, but we’d expect it to come out within the next three or four years. For now, be sure to keep an eye out for any updates on this simtastic development.

(featured image: Electronic Arts)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]