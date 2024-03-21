Margot Robbie Is Now Trying To Spend Simoleons?

Margot Robbie, in my eyes, can do no wrong. So news of her doing a film adaptation of one of my favorite video games, The Sims, seems about right. After all, she did bring Barbie to the big screen and I’m eternally grateful to her for it.

Initially revealed in The InSneider newsletter, news took over the internet that Robbie and her production company LuckyChap were teaming up with Loki director Kate Herron to bring to life a game that showed a lot of us what we were willing to sacrifice. I’m talking, of course, about The Sims. Remember when you’d make yourself as a Sim and then maybe your celebrity crush as a teenager and you’d live happily ever after?

That was my approach to the game. Others used it for destruction and would kill Sims just to see the Grim Reaper. Look, it was a dark time, and we all found ways to get our aggression out. Sometimes, it was by letting a Sim stay trapped in a room without a door or swim where there was no ladder.

Briony Redman (who worked with Herron on her episode of Doctor Who) is set to write the screenplay with her, and look, after Barbie, I am absolutely fine with Margot Robbie producing every millennial pastime that makes no sense as a standalone movie. If anyone can do it, it is her. The thing we have to remember about the game The Sims is that there are plenty of opportunities for the characters. Or we can just use “Rosebud” as a cheat code to keep them stuck in the house for hours on end with nothing but our twisted ideas to play out. However you want to play the game!

The possibilities are endless

(EA Games)

My way of playing The Sims was to have a happy family until I got bored with them, and then I just moved on to a new single Sim. Some people love to cause drama and play god in a more destructive way. You can make your Sim get a job, earn their living, and slowly build their lives. You can cheat and rush things (like me) just to hurry the game along. The point is that there are plenty of options for players, and that makes a movie exciting.

Will Robbie be a conscious Sim and questioning why she’s trapped in the pantry? Will she get the heart-shaped bed and “try for a baby”? Or is this going to be more existential like Barbie was and explore why The Sims has such drastically different approaches to how users play with the Sims they create? I absolutely love this game, and even now, I still occasionally try to play it for the nostalgia. So, having Robbie, Herron, Redman, and LuckyChap behind this, I know that I am going to be in good hands. I just do hope we get to see some of those iconic traits of the game—like someone speaking Simlish.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

