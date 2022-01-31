If you’re like me you had no idea that Little Debbie was even IN the freezer section, but apparently, the snack cake brand that blessed us with Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, and Zebra Cakes released a, sigh, seasonal ice cream back in November 2021.

In collaboration with Hudsonville Ice Cream, the iconic Christmas Tree Cakes had gotten a colder, creamer variant for the 2021 holiday season. Unsurprisingly, it was a huge success, because it’s Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes as ICE CREAM, but like all seasonal items, it was a limited release.

This time around we’re getting more than one flavor and they’ll be available all year round.

Bless.

What flavors will be available?

There will be seven ice cream varieties you will be able to check out. Here is a list of what’s being released, according to People, along with my own professional opinion as someone who likes ice cream a whole lot.

Oatmeal Creme Pies

Description: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses.

Ice cream enthusiast reaction: The cereal version of this is REALLY good, so I’m really looking forward to trying the ice cream. If I had to pick a favorite Little Debbie snack, I think I’d go with the Oatmeal Creme Pies, as they are the thing I grab the most when going on road trips. They make a great “sitting in the car for hours” treat, so hopefully the ice cream does, too.



Cosmic Brownies

Description: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces.

Ice cream enthusiast reaction: I love a good brownie batter ice cream. While I’m not always big on rainbow chips, Little Debbie’s Cosmic Brownies is the rare exception to me liking them (that and those soft, overly frosted sugar cookies that come out around the holidays in grocery stores, you know the ones).



Zebra Cakes

Description: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl.

Ice cream enthusiast reaction: Cake ice cream can be very hit or miss, but I’m more than willing to take one for the team for a Zebra Cake.



Honey Buns

Description: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl.

Ice cream enthusiast reaction: I’m surprised it’s a honey bun flavored ice cream instead of, like, a vanilla ice cream with honey bun bits. This is probably the one I’m most curious about because I’ve never had honey bun ice cream before (if such a thing has ever existed).



Strawberry Shortcake Rolls

Description: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl.

Ice cream enthusiast reaction: Initially I thought this would be a strawberry ice cream, but I’m actually glad it’s not, since the strawberry in the rolls is the swirl and not the entire cake.



Swiss Rolls

Description: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream.

Ice cream enthusiast reaction: I don’t have much to add. It’s chocolate with chocolate and a swirl of whipped cream. A win/win for me.



Nutty Bars

Description: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl.

Ice cream enthusiast reaction: Here’s the deal with Nutty Bars. I’m not a big fan of peanut butter treats, but Nutty Bars turned around and called me a liar because I DO like Nutty Bars. Considering this one of the few peanut butter ice creams I’m wanting to try.

Where do we get the ice cream?

The ice cream will be sold exclusively at Walmart beginning February 1st. The ice cream will be sold by the pint and will be $2.50 each.

Which of these ice cream flavors are you excited to try? More importantly, assuming these go as well as the Christmas Tree Cakes, what flavors should Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream release next?

(Image: Hudsonville Ice Cream)

