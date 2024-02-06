‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Reminds Us of This 1990 Camp Horror Classic

Undead love is in the air this week as Diablo Cody’s new horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein hits theaters. The film, directed by Zelda Williams, follows goth high schooler Lisa (Kathryn Newton) as she resurrects a hunky Victorian corpse (Cole Sprouse) using the fresh body parts of her classmates.

Recommended Videos

The film is the latest in a long line of Frankenstein-inspired films coming this year. But after watching the Lisa Frankenstein trailer, I was reminded of another black comedy horror film in the same undead vein: 1990’s Frankenhooker.

Directed by Frank Henenlotter (Basket Case), Frankenhooker stars James Lorinz as a hapless scientist and med school drop-out Jeffrey Franken. Jeffrey is engaged to Elizabeth Shelley (1988 Penthouse Pet of the Year Patty Mullen) who tragically dies in a freak lawnmower accident. Distraught, Jeffrey assembles a new body made from the body parts of various New York City sex workers.

In case you couldn’t tell from the film’s title, Frankenhooker is wildly problematic … and that’s half the fun. This gonzo low-budget delight is offensive in all the right ways and deliriously over the top. Jeffrey recruits the sex workers using his new drug “super-crack”, which has the unfortunate side effect of exploding its users.

This movie is a mess, both literally and figuratively. Countless exploding mannequins, flying body parts, and freaky mutated limbs are congealing into monsters. If you love ooey-gooey practical effects, gross-out body horror, and tasteless sex jokes, this is the movie for you. Viewers with delicate sensibilities need not apply.

The film features an inspired performance from Mullen, who goes all in as Frankenhooker. Her facial tics and physical performance are a treat to watch.

If you’re looking for a franken-tastic doubleheader, you can watch Lisa Frankenstein in theaters and then stream Frankenhooker at home. The film is currently available to stream on AMC+, Freevee, Peacock, Plex, PlutoTV, and Tubi.

(featured image: Shapiro-Glickenhaus Entertainment)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]