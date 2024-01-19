There’s More ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ on the Way—But When??

Are you thinkin’ what I’m thinkin, Lincoln? I’m thinkin’ that there’s gonna be a third season of Lincoln Lawyer, and I’m thinkin’ that it’s gonna be coming reaaaaaal soon-like.

Recommended Videos

And who knows? Maybe it’ll be real good! Maybe it’ll be good enough to rival the greatest courtroom drama ever made! Maybe it’ll be so good that it buries every other law show so deep down that not even Jamie Foxx will be able to dig them out! If there’s anything I know about courtroom drama, it’s that anything is possible as long as you yell “objection” loud enough.

What is The Lincoln Lawyer about again?

The Lincoln Lawyer is inspired by a series of books by Michael Connelly. The novels are about a recovering drug addict turned criminal defense lawyer named Mickey Haller who works out of the back of his Lincoln Navigator on legal cases in Los Angeles. Why? Because the man loves Lincolns. He drives a 1963 Lincoln Convertible (and owns multiple others) and honestly that car does look good enough to call an office.

As if practicing law out of the back of a car wasn’t difficult enough, Haller often has to contend with his ex-wife, who works as a criminal prosecutor, and his second ex-wife, who works as his legal aide.

***Spoilers for season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer ahead***

Throughout the course of the second season, Haller has been embroiled in a high-profile criminal case involving chef Lisa Trammell who was accused of murdering big-time real-estate developer Mitchell Bondurant. So who killed the guy? Not Lisa! While Mikey doesn’t always have the luxury of defending innocent clients, it seems that this season his luck has turned! Turns out a building inspector named Walter Kim killed the dude, and Lisa walks away scot-free! That’s great, right? Well it turns out that after Lisa walks, Mikey does a little digging … and discovers that Lisa actually ended up killing her own husband instead. Dramaaaaaaa. Then she buried him in the herb garden behind her restaurant, so Lisa ends up going to the slammer after all. Oops.

What’s the case for season 3?

At the end of the finale, Mickey goes to jail to meet up with a dude named Julian La Cosse. Julian’s been accused of murdering his friend Giselle Dallinger – the woman who recommended Mickey to Julian if he was ever in legal trouble in the first place. Mickey doesn’t know anyone named Giselle, so he decides to go to the morgue to check her out. Turns out Giselle Dallinger is actually Gloria Dayton aka “Glory Days”—a sex worker who was a key witness on one of Mickey’s season 1 trials.

Throughout the court proceedings, Mickey and Gloria became fast friends. She had plans to leave L.A. Send postcards from Hawaii! What happened!? Now it’s personal for Mickey. So personal that I’m not actually sure it’s ethical for Mickey to be on this case in the first place. But it’s a courtroom drama! Ethics are for chumps!

When does season 3 come out?

The Lincoln Lawyer was officially renewed for a third season back in August of 2023. It will be based on the novel The Gods of Guilt by Michael Connelly. While Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, the streamer has said that filming for the third season began on January 18th, 2023. It’s likely that season three will arrive at the end of this year, or early 2025.

Who’s who in the cast?

The main cast consists of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven) portraying Mickey Haller, the Lincoln Lawyer himself. Neve Campbell (Scream, The Craft) takes on the role of Maggie McPherson, Mickey’s first ex-wife and a criminal prosecutor. Becki Newton (Ugly Betty, How I Met Your Mother) plays Lorna Crane, Mickey’s second ex-wife and legal aide. Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids) is cast as Izzy Letts, a recovering addict and former client of Mickey, now his personal driver. Angus Sampson (Insidious) appears as Dennis “Cisco” Wojciechowski, Mickey’s friend and investigator, and Lorna’s fiancé.

You may recognize Julian La Cosse—the unfortunate defendant of the third season—from Dexter! He plays Dexter after all! Well, not adult Dexter. That was Michael C. Hall. Julian will be played by Devon Graye, the kid who played Dexter as a teenager. This is probably a wiser casting choice. If Julian was played by ol’ Michael C., the judge would take one look at the dude’s murdery-handsome face and throw the book at it.

Is there a trailer?

Sure is. All 15 seconds of one.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]