Broadway has been gone for over a year now. The ghost lights are the only action theaters around New York City have seen since the city shut down due to COVID. Now that many people are getting vaccinated and infection rates are down, theaters are looking to reopen and when the art of theatre comes back to us all, it’s going to be better than ever.

No one knows that more than Lin-Manuel Miranda. The creator of In The Heights and Hamilton went to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the upcoming film adaptation of In The Heights that coming from director Jon M. Chu. But Lin reminded Fallon, and us all—through the power of song—that Broadway musicals were coming back and we’d all be together again. Get your tissues ready, this is weirdly emotional.

The theatre has a special power like no other medium. Sure, going to the movies or watching your favorite show sparks joy, but there is nothing quite like going to a theatre and being surrounded by others, watching art being created live in front of you. Seeing this video with a surprise Jimmy Smits and references to Broadway shows (many of which are coming back to Broadway in September) brought a reminder of that theatrical joy to fans who have been sorely missing the experience.

I didn’t realize it’d be this strange without theatre. Living in New York, it was always around and I knew in theory that I could go to a show whenever I wanted, but I rarely could afford to go to Broadway week after week. It was a luxury—but having it completely taken out of the equation without any idea as to when we’d be back in a theatre hit harder than I thought. Now, as the song reminds us, Broadway’s back, and with it comes the magic of live performance and why we all flock to see shows.

Nothing will be as powerful to me, as an emotional ballad as the eleven o’clock number of a musical. That raw emotion and talent being poured out right in front of you, the audience experiencing it with the performer? It’s what makes theatre so viable and everlasting. And now that we’re going back, I can’t wait to cry as the overture starts or a star takes the stage. I can’t wait to be surrounded by theatre lovers and all exploring this show together for the first time or the tenth time.

So thank you to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon for reminding us all that Broadway isn’t gone. It’s coming back and will be stronger than ever.

