Lily Gladstone Books Their Next Role!

Lily Gladstone is the frontrunner for the Best Actress Oscar, and fans are excited to see where they’re going next! Gladstone will lead Charlie Kaufman’s adaptation of The Memory Police with Reed Morano directing. The film will reunite them with Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese, who is onboard as an executive producer.

The announcement comes after Gladstone made history this week as the first Indigenous American actor from the United States to be nominated for an Academy Award. We are excited to see what Gladstone brings to this new role!

Scorsese is executive producing the film alongside Yoko Ogawa, who wrote the novel that Kaufman will be adapting. Both Morano and Margot Hand of Picture Films will produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This adaptation is particularly exciting because it puts Gladstone in a completely new genre that they seem to love: science fiction.

Gladstone has talked about how they wanted to be an Ewok when they were growing up. More than that, The Memory Police, which was released in 1994, is a fascinating story to see come to life on screen.

According to the synopsis on Amazon, the novel is described as follows: “On an unnamed island off an unnamed coast, objects are disappearing: first hats, then ribbons, birds, roses—until things become much more serious. Most of the island’s inhabitants are oblivious to these changes, while those few imbued with the power to recall the lost objects live in fear of the draconian Memory Police, who are committed to ensuring that what has disappeared remains forgotten.”

It sounds like a perfect fit for both Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) as well as Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale). More than anything though, I’m eagerly anticipating what Gladstone brings to the story.

I’m just excited for more of Lily Gladstone

While Gladstone is an acclaimed actor, Killers of the Flower Moon has put them on the map in a major way. Movies like The Memory Police work because we’re often obsessed with themes of memory and reminiscence. Gladstone’s excitement for the genre is just icing on the cake.

Gladstone discussed the films that inspired them while growing up in Montana. During a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter with fellow awards season actresses, Gladstone expressed their love for movies and how they connected back to life growing up on the Reservation.

Watching Gladstone dive into the science fiction genre is perfection. I can’t wait to see what they bring to The Memory Police! Until we know more, we can just bask in the knowledge that we have another Lily Gladstone project to look forward to. In the meantime, you can get your Lily Gladstone fix in the third and final season of Reservation Dogs currently streaming on Hulu.

(featured image: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

