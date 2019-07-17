comScore
Lil Nas X Has Joined the Area 51 Raid With Some Impressive Enthusiasm

by | 1:11 pm, July 17th, 2019

Everyone is ready to storm Area 51 and see some aliens, and Lil Nas X is right there with us. It started seemingly out of nowhere and grew to a massive Facebook event and the government stepping in to say that we shouldn’t storm Area 51, but none of us are hearing their warnings because we just want to see some aliens.

Now, though, Lil Nas X is ready to be included in the journey. The “Old Town Road” singer has been known on Twitter for making wonderfully weird videos and memes, and now he’s joining the Area 51 craze with some serious enthusiasm.

Am I obsessed with Lil Nas X and “Old Town Road”? Yes, I’m living in 2019. But this video may be the greatest and most confusing creation of our time. Keanu Reeves does the Naruto run at the aliens, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus just pull up to Area 51 on horses, and someone is riding a snake?

Anyway, Thanos is apparently hanging out at Area 51. So like, someone tell the Avengers he’s right there and ready.

After the release of the video, though, fans took to Twitter to include Lil Nas X in the memes about the aliens, including him in the plan to distract the government officials in order for us to break out the aliens.

I say that Lil Nas X has a great plan to infiltrate Area 51, and we should let him lead the charge.

