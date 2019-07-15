comScore
The Internet Is Banding Together to Storm Area 51 and Free the Aliens, and I’m So In

by | 11:47 am, July 15th, 2019

The time to meet the aliens is nigh! Wherever this meme started is just as much a mystery as the aliens themselves, but whatever the case may be, over 1 million people have signed up for a Facebook event to storm Area 51 to free our intergalactic friends and see what’s really going on up there in space.

If you’re like me, you probably think about aliens a lot. Maybe it’s because I spent a lot of my childhood watching shows like Doctor Who or the Alien movies and wishing I could encounter the extraterrestrial—or maybe not. I’m terrified that the aliens are going to be more like the ones Sigourney Weaver faced off against rather than Marvin the Martian from Looney Tunes.

That being said, I will willingly face off against the military and raid Area 51 if it means seeing aliens. They can threaten anyone who takes this seriously with force if they want (and they are), but whatever. Once we’ve freed the aliens, they’ll melt all our pathetic human military weapons, and we’ll finally know the truth!

Here’s the thing: If the military wants to fight off those trying to raid Area 51 to see some aliens, it means that aliens are real. Otherwise, just walk us through so we can see for ourselves what’s in there. I know y’all got Nessie locked up in there, and I’m fully prepared to free all the mythical creatures hidden on American soil and then ride off on a unicorn once I’ve finished.

Twitter, in all its glory, took the idea of storming Area 51 in its stride and everyone began to plan their attack on the alien hub.

Our time is here, we must strike! I want to see some aliens, and I want them to be my friends, so who’s ready to storm Area 51?

