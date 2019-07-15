The Internet Is Banding Together to Storm Area 51 and Free the Aliens, and I’m So In

The time to meet the aliens is nigh! Wherever this meme started is just as much a mystery as the aliens themselves, but whatever the case may be, over 1 million people have signed up for a Facebook event to storm Area 51 to free our intergalactic friends and see what’s really going on up there in space.

If you’re like me, you probably think about aliens a lot. Maybe it’s because I spent a lot of my childhood watching shows like Doctor Who or the Alien movies and wishing I could encounter the extraterrestrial—or maybe not. I’m terrified that the aliens are going to be more like the ones Sigourney Weaver faced off against rather than Marvin the Martian from Looney Tunes.

That being said, I will willingly face off against the military and raid Area 51 if it means seeing aliens. They can threaten anyone who takes this seriously with force if they want (and they are), but whatever. Once we’ve freed the aliens, they’ll melt all our pathetic human military weapons, and we’ll finally know the truth!

Here’s the thing: If the military wants to fight off those trying to raid Area 51 to see some aliens, it means that aliens are real. Otherwise, just walk us through so we can see for ourselves what’s in there. I know y’all got Nessie locked up in there, and I’m fully prepared to free all the mythical creatures hidden on American soil and then ride off on a unicorn once I’ve finished.

Twitter, in all its glory, took the idea of storming Area 51 in its stride and everyone began to plan their attack on the alien hub.

They better be this turnt when we get they ass #Area51 pic.twitter.com/8Ds4dd9A1K — Tré (@treville2x) July 14, 2019

The aliens when we break them out of #Area51 pic.twitter.com/gqQHeS1huX — Dapper Dan (@DJKILLADAN) July 14, 2019

The aliens throwing me off their ship after I keep telling them my life problems #Area51 pic.twitter.com/wJzIn2B2IC — Ken (@Kenyaa_sophia) July 14, 2019

Me getting away with my alien after the #Area51 raid: pic.twitter.com/6c3gw41NMn — Eli Bashi (@eli_bashi) July 15, 2019

the area 51 plan of attacking them #Area51 pic.twitter.com/UQHA82v3UZ — ahmed (@Iickingdounts) July 14, 2019

They can’t stop all of us! #Area51 — liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) July 15, 2019

The aliens in Area 51 getting ready to be freed after they get that omw text pic.twitter.com/APFVZD0j8Z — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 12, 2019

Arguing with the guards at Area 51 when they tell you they don’t have any aliens there pic.twitter.com/94tdLjesZc — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 12, 2019

Me dressing up like an alien trying to get into Area 51 like pic.twitter.com/F4MWwfelIH — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 15, 2019

Our time is here, we must strike! I want to see some aliens, and I want them to be my friends, so who’s ready to storm Area 51?

(image: History Channel)

