Liam Payne’s New Song Gets Blasted for Fetishizing Bisexual Women

Liam Payne was always my least favorite member of One Direction, but that doesn’t mean I was expecting quite this level of awful song from him. Let me first explain: In the grand scheme of the post One Direction era, Liam Payne has existed with music I’ve decidedly ignored, but now he is writing songs that openly fetishize bisexual women? Not great, Payne!

A song titled “Both Ways,” on his new album, LP1, focuses on the fact that his girl “like it both ways.” What is that, you ask? Well, that means she’s attracted to both men and women, and it seems to really turn him on. One major point that has been raised by bisexual women and allies is that the song fetishizes bisexuality in a way that is for the benefit of the man who is attracted to watching a woman be attracted to another woman, which you can see for yourself in the lyrics:

please if you support liam payne and his song ‘both ways’ get the FUCK away from me. that song sexualizes my sexuality to a MAXIMUM. i feel so uncomfortable and disgusted. #liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Xb5Lai1zvZ — (@bisexualcarisi) December 6, 2019

I guess, in some weird way, Liam Payne probably thought this was supportive? But it’s not. In fact, it’s furthering a dangerous idea that bisexual women’s sexuality is just something to benefit men. As many have pointed out, though, you can show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community without making it into a fetish thing. Look, for instance, at Harry Styles. Another former member of One Direction, Styles is known for embracing the LGBTQ+ community and standing alongside his fans who identify as such.

Serious Robin Thicke energy going on there. https://t.co/C0rdC0stGL — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) December 6, 2019

as a bisexual women i say fuck liam payne. we are not a toy for your fantasies #liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/e5N0sKDQYc — ًSUGA’s Interlude | SOWON DAY (@vminskooks) December 6, 2019

i’m disgusted & surprised by this bc i’ve been a huge fan of liam/1D for years now n wanted to support him but as a bi woman i’m just offended & hope he won’t pull more shit like this in the future n e ways stream #AdoreYou ✋ #liampayneisoverparty

pic.twitter.com/4gQRDZ9qma — .•*sab*•. (@mchlscarat) December 6, 2019

my sexuality is not your fuccking fetish, I’m disgusted how straight people still think bi women (and bi people in general) are only worth your sex fantasies, fucck off if you still support him after this #liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/5XZJtNBi1c — PROD. JIN | SUGA’S INTERLUDE (@seokjinpjms) December 6, 2019

i’m still very much against cancel culture but as a bi female, we aren’t a fucking fetish. i’m glad people are calling him out but we don’t need him to be outright cancelled. a simple apology would be good. #liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/PktikBBEvU — ava ✧ (@cupiddubu) December 6, 2019

Never liked any of the One Direction lot but my god. No wonder whenever I mention I’m bi do I get questions like “are you gonna cheat on your bf for a chick?” and “threesome?” Fuck off. My sexuality is not a fetish or your joke….#liampayneisoverparty https://t.co/DpnboGEEMu — ⋆✧✧⋆ (@_kyashii) December 6, 2019

Ruth Anne, who helped to write the song, has come out to talk about how she did not mean for the song to be insulting.

I can assure u that none of us meant any offense to anyone bi-sexual at allll & my sincerest apologies if you or any1 else is offended. It’s a sexy song about consenting adults having an experience that they are enjoying. It is not actually about anyones sexuality in particular — RuthAnne (@thisisruthanne) December 6, 2019

Here’s the thing, though: It is. The title is literally “Both Ways.” That’s what it’s about. It may not be outright homophobic or telling someone their sexuality isn’t valid. It is, instead, perpetuating a stereotype and is dangerous, especially for the young fanbase that Liam Payne has. I learned, firsthand, that the young fans of the One Direction boys will take everything their faves say to heart. I watched as a young girl had on a “Pussy Patrol” shirt at a One Direction concert because the boys had said they liked the show The Inbetweeners and, because she loved them, she wore it despite not knowing what that meant.

It’s why I feel like Harry Styles is doing a wonderful job with his level of fame. He’s spreading messages of love and kindness and acceptance, and I don’t think that this is a good look for Liam Payne at all.

(image: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com