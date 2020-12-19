SPOILER ALERT: We’re talking ALL the spoilers from the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

Disney+’s The Mandalorian ended its second season last night with an emotional and action-packed episode that, frankly, we’re still recovering from. If you haven’t yet watched episode 8, “The Rescue”, stop what you’re doing immediately and watch it. Just make sure you’ve got tissues ready, because you will be feeling ALL the feelings.

But we need to talk about the post credits scene which sets up an exciting new spinoff for the Star Wars franchise on Disney+. The scene is set on Tatooine, where Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) show up at Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Sitting on the throne is Jabba’s former majordomo Bib Fortuna. Fett and Shand quickly shoot Bib Fortuna, free his enslaved dancing Twi’lek girl, and Fett takes the throne while Shand helps herself to some blue liquor.

The screen fades to black as the words “The Book of Boba Fett. Coming December 2021.”

That’s right, nerds. Boba Fett is headlining his own spinoff series! While it was announced last month that a standalone Boba Fett series was in the works, it was not announced at Disney Investor Day. It’s clear now that the Powers That Be didn’t want to spoil the season 2 finale, which makes the end credits scene all the more exciting.

So far, all we know about the spinoff series is that it stars Morrison and Wen as Fett and Fennec Shand, who presumably take over Jabba the Hutt’s Tatooine crime syndicate. Jabba had his slimy hands in a variety of unsavory businesses, which include smuggling, slavery, piracy, and the lucrative Kessel spice trade.

It’s unclear if Fett and Shand will be going full gangster or whether they’ll be taking down the Grand Hutt Council. Or maybe a combination of both. There is also motivation for revenge, as Jabba’s people left Boba Fett to die in the sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. And while Jabba himself died at the hands (and chain) of Leia Organa, there is still the extended Hutt family to deal with, including Jabba’s son Rotta the Hutt, who we met in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

What we don’t know is whether or not The Book of Boba Fett will serve as its own series or as the next chapter in The Mandalorian saga. It’s unclear, especially given that both season 3 of The Mandalorian and TBBF are set to premiere in 2021. The Mandalorian season finale could also function as a series finale, as Din Djarin’s quest has been fulfilled (although much more questing remains, I imagine.)

I’m inclined to think they will be separate shows, as I can’t imagine Disney+ would do anything to stop the runaway success of their flagship original series. And despite Grogu heading off into the double sunset with Luke Skywalker, I can’t imagine it’s the last we’ll see of wildly popular character.

The Book of Boba Fett joins previously announced Disney+ Star Wars series Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, which are planned to converge in a large scale crossover event. We’re also getting the Cassian Andor prequel series Andor with Diego Luna and Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles from the original prequels. And that doesn’t include a slew of animated series, Leslye Headland’s female-driven series, and Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron film.

What a time to be a Star Wars fan.

