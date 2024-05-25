Let’s Shed Some Light on ‘Hailey’s on It’ Future Amid Cancellation Rumors

Disney’s animated sci-fi comedy series Hailey’s on It’s first season concluded on May 18, which almost took a year to complete. The show premiered with a dual-episode feature on June 8, 2023, ending its run after 30 episodes.

Recommended Videos

Fans already looking forward to the announcement of season 2 will be disappointed to know that Disney hasn’t provided any updates regarding the sophomore season of the show. Social media forums have been actively speculating about the show’s future; however, there is no official word yet.

Back in February, Camille Bautista, the production secretary of the show, put out a social media post to put an end to the rumors about the show being cancelled. Bautista had pointed out the factors that will play a role in the cancellation or renewal of the sci-fi adventure series.

Hi! Just wanted to clarify some things.



Hailey has NOT been cancelled, however we also have not gotten any news of a S2 renewal from Disney.



Similar to Moon Girl, our chances of getting a renewal really depends on the number of views/streams the show gets ? https://t.co/BtgWNhEphH — Camille Bautista ? (@sketchycamel) February 5, 2024 Camille Bautista/X

Disney has been ruthless with the cancellations in the last five years, pulling the plug on 11 major TV shows, with seven getting the axe in 2023 and one in 2024. Notable cancellations include American Born Chinese, starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, and Muppets Mayhem. In terms of children’s television, The Ghost and Molly McGee was another major series that Disney decided to do away with.

Hailey’s On It is created by David Bunje and Nick Stanton, with Auli’i Cravalho, Manny Jacinto, and Gary Anthony Williams playing the main characters. Cravalho voices the protagonist, Hailey, who is a 14-year-old Hawaiian girl who “dislikes taking risks and now has to overcome her insecurities and fears in order to save the world.”

Cravalho has also lent her voice to the show’s opening theme, “The Future’s in My Hands.” Cooper Andrews, Julie Bowen, Josh Brener, Sarah Chalke, Amanda Leighton, and Joy Osmanski appear in supporting roles. Writers for the show include Mary Gulino and Kevin Yee, with Karen Graci serving as the story editor.

Hailey’s On It is available to stream on Disney+.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more