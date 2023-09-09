Let’s Get Spooky With Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’!

It may not be October yet, but for the spookiest among us, the Halloween season is all year round. However, that doesn’t mean we’re not excited about the holiday’s special events. Channels like AMC often run horror marathons during October, with streamers rolling out their respective spooky offerings. The marathons of Halloween and other horror franchises shouldn’t be ignored, you know? It’s always a good time with Michael Thee Myers (sorry, I tried) and his many weapons. But if you’re a younger viewer (or just young at heart), Freeform has folks covered with their upcoming 31 Nights of Halloween. All spoopy offerings, with fan-favorite films and new additions alike!

welcome home, spooky season is officially here. get ready for @31Nights with this spellbinding lineup. ✨ watch all october, only on @FreeformTV. #31NightsOfHalloween get the FULL SCHEDULE in our link in bio. pic.twitter.com/C20jstEj7N — Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween (@31Nights) August 31, 2023

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween began back in 1998 and has been offering family-friendly scares ever since. Nostalgia is a common theme, with plenty of Disney throwbacks such as Hocus Pocus, Twitches, and the Halloweentown film series. Other iconic horror-lite films like Little Shop of Horrors, The Craft, The Addams Family, Addams Family Values, and more will also air. 31 Days of Halloween often introduces a new generation to beloved nostalgic titles, and many who grew up with the event now have kids of their own.

October is all about embracing the old, the new, and the weird. A programming event that pulls at the nostalgia strings might just be what some folks need. Sometimes it’s nice to kick back and watch Addams Family Values for the 20th time. After all, who doesn’t enjoy indulging in campy scares and all-around chaotic antics from the iconic family? If you want to take a break from heart-pounding fear between commercial breaks, then 31 Nights of Halloween might be for you.

Folks can access Freeform through their cable provider, Hulu, etc. It’s merely a matter of doing some research to see what’s accessible to you. Otherwise, get your pumpkins ready for some Tim Burton and Hocus Pocus on October 1. You will not be disappointed.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

