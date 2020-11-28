Let’s All Laugh at Trump’s Tiny Widdle Baby Desk

Donald Trump is spending his final weeks as president doing his favorite things: golfing and complaining about how the election was stolen from him. We already knew that a concession and a peaceful transfer of power were off the table, as that would require Trump to care about something other than himself. But as he pours millions into state recounts and and the humiliating court losses pile up, our lame duck president looks even more pathetic and petty than usual.

So when Trump gave a whiny Thanksgiving press conference from the tiniest desk in the White House, it only exacerbated his pettiness and immaturity. Trump complained about the “rigged election” and melted down when Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason asked him if he would concede once the Electoral College votes come in for Biden. Trump called Mason “a lightweight” adding, “Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way,” before storming out.

All in all, it was classic Trump: arrogant and boastful with nothing but hot air to back his claims. The photo of Trump sitting at the tiny desk was quickly photoshopped and meme-d across the internet, and #TinyDesk, #TrumpTantrum and #DiaperDon began trending as folks flooded online to make fun of big baby POTUS. Truly, what a day to hate Trump/have access to Photoshop.

New! Just in time for your Holiday shopping. “My Little Resolute Desk” from Playskool#DiaperDon #TinyDesk pic.twitter.com/pDbTtb2hAc — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) November 28, 2020

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what's good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you'll be invited to sit at the big boy's table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020

Here’s the thing about the small desk Trump is sitting at. It’s like… a bill-signing desk. It’s meant to have a dozen or so people around it. I think it might be small so that more people can cram in for a photo op. It is not intended to be a desk you sit at alone. pic.twitter.com/LOc0M1bImE — Trending in the United States (@Mantia) November 27, 2020

Finally remembered what @realDonaldTrump’s tiny desk reminded me of. pic.twitter.com/5EPaKJDR7K — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) November 28, 2020

Is this a school play pic.twitter.com/nGrZAwRPvN — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) November 27, 2020

Why didn’t they just use the regular desk? Also is that mic even plugged in? What are those papers on the desk even supposed to be when he doesn’t have a pen? Is this just a piano bench they grabbed from somewhere? I have SO MANY QUESTIONS. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) November 27, 2020

this tiny desk concert is weird pic.twitter.com/XriylReuDY — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) November 27, 2020

May this be how we remember the Trump presidency: a baby at his tiny little desk throwing a tantrum pic.twitter.com/T26DjF1fL4 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 27, 2020

The Resolute Desk Total Landscaping https://t.co/JNlcrPR6gL — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) November 27, 2020

The best part is, Trump is clearly aware that he’s trending for embarrassing reasons. The president angrily tweeted, “Twitter is sending out totally false “Trends” that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative “stuff”.”

Trump humiliated yet again on an international stage? You love to see it. Only 53 days until the inauguration.

