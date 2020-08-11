Let’s All Have a Slumber Party at the Last Blockbuster

The dream of the 90s is alive in Bend, Oregon! The last Blockbuster store in existence is hosting a very special opportunity. For only $4, you and three friends can live out the millennial slumber party of your dreams by staying overnight in the store.

…cause the last BLOCKBUSTER in the world will be offering movie lovers in Bend a 90s themed sleepover for a limited time—only on airbnb. who’s down? 👀https://t.co/dd4yz1UtZP pic.twitter.com/NJEZK2wxeW — Airbnb (@Airbnb) August 11, 2020

Unfortunately for most of us, the AirBnB will only operate for three days in September, and will be available only to Deschutes County residents. According to the description, AirBnB is leaning heavily into the nostalgia of it all:

Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with “new releases” from the ‘90s. Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting “Bloody Mary” in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumored to haunt the store. And help yourself to some NERDS, Raisinets and popcorn (heavy on the butter), but make sure you save room for a couple slices. And remember, the store is all yours for the night! So let loose, blast the boombox and wear your favorite ‘90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era.

Just checking in. 👋 — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

This is an inventive and fun way to utilize the last Blockbuster while also tapping into our shared nostalgia for the 90s. But why stop at just Blockbuster? Let’s expand the 90s pop culture slumber party to other classic venues, like Pizza Hut or The Limited. Are there still Contempo Casuals around? What about a fort made from old Delia’s catalogs?!

It’s easy to see why millennials long for the glory days of their youth. After all, the 90s were a simpler time when the only place you’d see Donald Trump was in a goofy cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. For many of us, simply the name Blockbuster conjures warm fuzzy memories of family nights in or slumber parties.

And during these stressful panicked times, there’s nothing wrong with taking a trip down memory lane. Store owner Sandi Harding said, “As the last standing location in the world, our Blockbuster store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations around the world.”

