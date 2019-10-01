Michelle Pfeiffer Says She’d Return to Catwoman, and That’s the Birds of Prey 2 We Want

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span></p> <div><small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/nl/">youtubeembedcode nl</a></small></div> <div><small><a href="http://add-link-exchange.com">add-link-exchange</a></small></div> <div><small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/es/">youtubeembedcode es</a></small></div> <div><small><a href="http://add-link-exchange.com">w://add-link-exchange.com</a></small></div> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

Michelle Pfeiffer has plenty of iconic roles under her belt after decades in the film industry, but one of the most iconic is without a doubt her performance as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns—a role she admits she would return to.

During press for her upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Darkness, ET Canada’s Roz Weston asked Pfeiffer if she would be interested in returning to the role. “That would be fun,” Pfeiffer said. “Loved playing that character and I felt like I was just finding my groove when it ended.”

If that performance is what we got with Pfeiffer not having totally found her groove, I’d love to see what she would do with it now that she can find her groove with the snap of her fingers.

There are plenty of iconic performances of Batman characters, and Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle is one of the ones at the very top of the list. While her version of the character isn’t totally comic book accurate—starting off as a meek secretary and transforming into a femme fatale with a taste for homicidal vengeance, rather than being a cat burglar—it’s still so special.

Burton’s filming of the transformation sequences is amazing. Despite it being silly, the scene of all the cats around Selina before being resurrected adds this element of magical realism to the scene. We know she isn’t really being reborn because of the cats, but we can believe it. Then when she comes home, trashes all her stuff, and does an entire wardrobe overhaul to embrace her new power-top mindset? Goals.

We’re used to seeing and rooting for older superhero men like Batman and Superman. We find it compelling to see how age would change them, harden them, and give them more or less to lose. When it comes to characters like Selina Kyle, I’d love to see what an older version of a character like that becomes. How do they commit crime? An older sophisticated femme fatale socialite is perfect for Selina, and Pfeiffer would absolutely eat that role. They’d be fools not to get her. In Birds of Prey 2, maybe Harley needs an older mentor figure who teaches her how to be a solo antihero?

I’d love to see it, and since we know she’s down for it, it’s time to make it happen. Let this be your Logan, DC/Warner Bros!

What’s especially precious is the enthusiasm of Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning when the question is asked, and during Pfeiffer’s response. Although they may be playing antagonists in the film, the female camaraderie looks really sweet during all this promo. We may not get her back as Selina Kyle, but we will get more evil, badass Michelle Pfeiffer and her cheekbones vs. Angelina Jolie and her cheekbones.

