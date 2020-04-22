Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland Rumored to Be Heading a Star Wars Series

Truly I have never been more excited about a rumor in my life: Russian Doll co-creator and the brilliant screenwriter of both Bachelorette and Sleeping With Other People, Leslye Headland, is said to be heading up her own Star Wars series for Disney+.

Coming from sources close to Variety, there is not yet news as to what the series will be or who else is involved. Variety hasn’t received official confirmation on the rumor, but they seem pretty confident in running the news as an exclusive. The idea that Headland would write and serve as showrunner for the series is important for the Star Wars universe. Prior to this announcement, nearly all head writers for Star Wars franchises have been men.

Star Wars has made some progress with their directors in their Disney+ series (which says something since the movies’ directors are still incredibly male and incredibly white) but the head writers have consistently been men. Ushering in a woman-led show and actually having a female head writer? This would be groundbreaking for the franchise.

To be honest, it’s a bit sad that it has taken this long when Star Wars has been around since the late ’70s. With this rumor, I hope it means that we’ll start to see a consistent change in not just Star Wars but in other massive properties as well. I’m also excited that Star Wars isn’t relying on the same pool of writers for their Disney+ programming, but appear to be going in new creative directions. Headland’s Russian Doll on Netflix was one of our favorite shows of the year as well as endlessly innovative and bold.

Variety may not have official confirmation, but what they’ve learned thus far is tantalizing.

“Details of the exact plot of the series are being kept under wraps, but sources say it will be a female-centric series that takes place in a different part of the “Star Wars” timeline than other projects. Headland is said to be attached to write and serve as showrunner on the series, with the show currently staffing.”

I’ve followed a lot of Headland’s work—I’ve been a fan since college—and am constantly amazed by her skill in bringing characters and storylines to vibrant life. Whatever this series is going to be (if it is true), I trust in her and her ability to tackle the Star Wars universe.

Could this be the Mara Jade series of my dreams? Or will this be a follow-up to Ahsoka Tano’s introduction into The Mandalorian season 2 and getting her own series? Whatever the specifics of the show we end up with, I’m thrilled that a woman who’s an excellent fit for it could be heading a Star Wars series. The times, they are a-changing.

