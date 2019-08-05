Leslie Jones’ Livetweet Is the Best Way to Experience the Magic of Avengers: Endgame All Over Again

Leslie Jones livetweeting is always a gift to us all, but Leslie Jones livetweeting Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and calling Cap’s ass “Leslie’s ass”? Priceless.

It started as simple as all her livetweets do: Just videos of Leslie Jones watching Avengers: Endgame and reacting in time. It’s important to note that her thirst for Chris Evans as Steve Rogers continues on, and is probably one of the best parts about this entire thing.

So buckle in, prepare yourself, and enjoy the ride that is Leslie Jones experiencing Avengers: Endgame for the first time.

You guys so much hurt happening. I wanted to live tweet the @Avengers endgame today. Should I still do it? pic.twitter.com/uNdYuWZxcJ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019

Personally, I love this next one because, like myself, Jones is loving the use of “Dear Mr. Fantasy” at the beginning of the movie.

But, it did take her some time to realize that the beginning of the movie takes place directly after Avengers: Infinity War.

And then, just to target Jones (apparently), Captain America shaved his beard.

From there, her livetweet continued on like normal, commenting on everything we loved from the movie.

I’m just saying nobody would call me sexy if I did that!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/XBJzJDu1Nw — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019

Leslie Jones did, however, forget that Nebula was Thanos’s daughter, which led to a hilarious video of her confusion.

Another trend throughout is that Leslie Jones very clearly does not like Thor: Ragnarok.

But that was all before the title card.

Finally, she gets to the point where the Avengers head to space, and she has some questions.

That man was trying to cook him something to eat!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/uG9BqJseZL — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019

Yo is this a joke “five years later”!! How long is this movie lmao!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/AxpVIy75mf — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019

To be honest, Leslie Jones at the time jump is probably the biggest mood of them all, because imagine the first time you watched Avengers: Endgame. You were probably asking the same questions.

Like would it really be this quiet?! I don’t about that y’all!! @avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/TiXGheYEzt — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019

Let go Yankees!! lol lol I swear I don’t care lol lol lol @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/uUzczlmSQq — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019

What I love about Leslie Jones is that she went through, essentially, the same feelings I did, especially when it came to Tony Stark having a kid.

Omg Ironman has a kid that’s cool!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019

She isn’t, however, the biggest fan of Professor Hulk …

It’s fun, though, because she continues to crack jokes, have fun while watching the movie, and pauses it to give us her thirst thoughts on Chris Evans.

I don’t think I did it right but I swear I’m cracking the fuck up!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/NhbgKU5rm0 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019

Ok is the new Asgard is the people he saved and where is the girl he first encountered on earth the science lady? Did they break up? @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/QwfqETucHZ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019

Yo he is gonna get rid of the rest of the population lol @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/N9z8dHxb51 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019

Ok the nice hulk is growing on me. Is that wrong? @Avengers #weneedthistoday — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019

And, because we have to complete the journey with Leslie Jones, let’s appreciate the hashtag.

It’s sweet, though, that while she’s livetweeting and sharing videos, she still doesn’t want to spoil it for fans.

Ok you guys I will get some more up but I dint want to totally spoil it fir the rest who really have not seen it. It’s really good, long as fuck but good!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019

Then, she got to the final battle with Thanos.

And, as it hit us all, it also hit Leslie Jones.

A journey was had and we all had fun going on it with Leslie Jones, but also … what if we listened to her and let her be She Hulk?

I want to be She Hulk. Is that possible?! #justwondering — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

