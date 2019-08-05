Leslie Jones’ Livetweet Is the Best Way to Experience the Magic of Avengers: Endgame All Over Again
Leslie Jones livetweeting is always a gift to us all, but Leslie Jones livetweeting Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and calling Cap’s ass “Leslie’s ass”? Priceless.
It started as simple as all her livetweets do: Just videos of Leslie Jones watching Avengers: Endgame and reacting in time. It’s important to note that her thirst for Chris Evans as Steve Rogers continues on, and is probably one of the best parts about this entire thing.
So buckle in, prepare yourself, and enjoy the ride that is Leslie Jones experiencing Avengers: Endgame for the first time.
You guys so much hurt happening. I wanted to live tweet the @Avengers endgame today. Should I still do it? pic.twitter.com/uNdYuWZxcJ
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Here we go they already fucking with me!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/4i50bYxMS2
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Personally, I love this next one because, like myself, Jones is loving the use of “Dear Mr. Fantasy” at the beginning of the movie.
This is gonna be good!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/oufkWJ2WH6
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
But, it did take her some time to realize that the beginning of the movie takes place directly after Avengers: Infinity War.
Wait they stuck in space!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/jXiaQHBPtL
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Nooooo not Ironman!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
And then, just to target Jones (apparently), Captain America shaved his beard.
Now y’all know I’m mad!! @avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/eOpKPSvTKS
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Let’s have a moment of silence for that beard damnit!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/OuRo787Jwk
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
From there, her livetweet continued on like normal, commenting on everything we loved from the movie.
I’m just saying nobody would call me sexy if I did that!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/XBJzJDu1Nw
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Damn 50%of all living creatures!! Damn!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
We dint need this right now man!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/QUfsVoTzu2
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Ok Miss Marvel just calm down!! Pump your brakes!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/QZmC8bcUXL
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Leslie Jones did, however, forget that Nebula was Thanos’s daughter, which led to a hilarious video of her confusion.
Ok I don’t remember this y’all explain! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/pSFHtxSNyH
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Another trend throughout is that Leslie Jones very clearly does not like Thor: Ragnarok.
Ok piss me off if ya want to Thor!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/RUyAEFKKWY
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
But that was all before the title card.
Are you serious?! This is gonna take all day. @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/dpPGuzkhlD
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Finally, she gets to the point where the Avengers head to space, and she has some questions.
Why ask that?! @avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/yX6ZQkRBT8
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
What planet is this?! Oh never mind @avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/SiXEKCaZtd
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
That man was trying to cook him something to eat!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/uG9BqJseZL
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Man come on he lying!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/8Tto1qGm48
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Ummmmmmm…..that’s over! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/VwG5oyVhS8
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Yo is this a joke “five years later”!! How long is this movie lmao!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/AxpVIy75mf
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
To be honest, Leslie Jones at the time jump is probably the biggest mood of them all, because imagine the first time you watched Avengers: Endgame. You were probably asking the same questions.
Like would it really be this quiet?! I don’t about that y’all!! @avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/TiXGheYEzt
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Let go Yankees!! lol lol I swear I don’t care lol lol lol @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/uUzczlmSQq
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
This movie is tripping me out!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/lwIND1lGSx
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Ok did all the hairdressers vanish!! Wtf?! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/w2nuXlpLhT
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 4, 2019
Lol just one sec please…. @Avengers @ChrisEvans #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/njVdPvywkz
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
What I love about Leslie Jones is that she went through, essentially, the same feelings I did, especially when it came to Tony Stark having a kid.
Omg Ironman has a kid that’s cool!!
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
She isn’t, however, the biggest fan of Professor Hulk …
Wow! I don’t even know what to say!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/0EtqkzxREN
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
It’s fun, though, because she continues to crack jokes, have fun while watching the movie, and pauses it to give us her thirst thoughts on Chris Evans.
I don’t think I did it right but I swear I’m cracking the fuck up!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/NhbgKU5rm0
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Ok is the new Asgard is the people he saved and where is the girl he first encountered on earth the science lady? Did they break up? @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/QwfqETucHZ
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Ok sooooo Thor is gonna piss me off! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/0GbbsEn2Yq
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Yo he is gonna get rid of the rest of the population lol @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/N9z8dHxb51
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Huh?! Somebody please tell what the fuck he just said!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/KENLtfxvGs
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Ok the nice hulk is growing on me. Is that wrong? @Avengers #weneedthistoday
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
And, because we have to complete the journey with Leslie Jones, let’s appreciate the hashtag.
Here we go!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday #omgthiswilltakeforever pic.twitter.com/X48TknNb5N
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Wow this is so good!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/9W3uHdaHME
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
I don’t care if you are captain America that’s gotta hurt!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/ph9jsG5ZnZ
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
YAS!! @Avengers #americasass #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/APcaMqU0KO
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
It’s sweet, though, that while she’s livetweeting and sharing videos, she still doesn’t want to spoil it for fans.
This is crazy!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/VOx83V6lDE
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Noooooooooooo!!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Ok you guys I will get some more up but I dint want to totally spoil it fir the rest who really have not seen it. It’s really good, long as fuck but good!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Then, she got to the final battle with Thanos.
Ummmmm me no understand!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/IFGml7z5WW
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Huh?! Where?! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/4MNmVP9UrA
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Not personal?! I hate him!! Ugh!! Thanooooooooos!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/tCdouXQBWo
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Riddle me this damnit!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/v7kXucpBQl
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
You got to keep fighting!!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/jVfRCFqtUV
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
NOW ITS A FIGHT MUTHAFUCKA!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/hOjrjAkzbk
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
For real doe!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/61gENkIb1c
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
Yep!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/py3snp2kin
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
About fucking time!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/mwL8SE6Xkj
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
YAAAAASSSS QUEENS!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday pic.twitter.com/AUeV0xhPKe
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
And, as it hit us all, it also hit Leslie Jones.
IRONMAN!! I love him!! @Avengers #weneedthistoday
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
A journey was had and we all had fun going on it with Leslie Jones, but also … what if we listened to her and let her be She Hulk?
I want to be She Hulk. Is that possible?! #justwondering
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 5, 2019
(image: Marvel Entertainment)
