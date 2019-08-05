comScore
The Mary Sue

Leslie Jones’ Livetweet Is the Best Way to Experience the Magic of Avengers: Endgame All Over Again

by | 2:37 pm, August 5th, 2019

the gang is all here for avengers: endgame.

Leslie Jones livetweeting is always a gift to us all, but Leslie Jones livetweeting Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and calling Cap’s ass “Leslie’s ass”? Priceless.

It started as simple as all her livetweets do: Just videos of Leslie Jones watching Avengers: Endgame and reacting in time. It’s important to note that her thirst for Chris Evans as Steve Rogers continues on, and is probably one of the best parts about this entire thing.

So buckle in, prepare yourself, and enjoy the ride that is Leslie Jones experiencing Avengers: Endgame for the first time.

Personally, I love this next one because, like myself, Jones is loving the use of “Dear Mr. Fantasy” at the beginning of the movie.

But, it did take her some time to realize that the beginning of the movie takes place directly after Avengers: Infinity War.

And then, just to target Jones (apparently), Captain America shaved his beard.

From there, her livetweet continued on like normal, commenting on everything we loved from the movie.

Leslie Jones did, however, forget that Nebula was Thanos’s daughter, which led to a hilarious video of her confusion.

Another trend throughout is that Leslie Jones very clearly does not like Thor: Ragnarok.

But that was all before the title card.

Finally, she gets to the point where the Avengers head to space, and she has some questions.

To be honest, Leslie Jones at the time jump is probably the biggest mood of them all, because imagine the first time you watched Avengers: Endgame. You were probably asking the same questions.

What I love about Leslie Jones is that she went through, essentially, the same feelings I did, especially when it came to Tony Stark having a kid.

She isn’t, however, the biggest fan of Professor Hulk …

It’s fun, though, because she continues to crack jokes, have fun while watching the movie, and pauses it to give us her thirst thoughts on Chris Evans.

And, because we have to complete the journey with Leslie Jones, let’s appreciate the hashtag.

It’s sweet, though, that while she’s livetweeting and sharing videos, she still doesn’t want to spoil it for fans.

Then, she got to the final battle with Thanos.

And, as it hit us all, it also hit Leslie Jones.

A journey was had and we all had fun going on it with Leslie Jones, but also … what if we listened to her and let her be She Hulk?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
,
Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. to collaborate on music together. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime