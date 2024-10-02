Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly in denial of P Diddy association after being named ‘number 1’ on party invite lists

Leonardo DiCaprio is allegedly distancing himself from Sean “Diddy” Combs after a video resurfaced of Combs highlighting the actor as “number 1” on his party invitation lists.

Following the record producer’s arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketing, it’s suspected his case could lead to charges against others in the entertainment industry. Shortly after his arrest, news broke that an additional 120 accusers were planning to file lawsuits against Combs for sexual assault. Of the alleged victims, 25 were minors at the time of the assault. These accusers arose from over 3,000 people who visited Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee with information and accusations against Combs. He further confirmed that the case goes much deeper than just one person, stating it involved “Many powerful people … many dirty secrets.” Buzbee claimed to be compiling a “long list” of perpetrators, warning, “These names will shock you.”

Combs was close friends with numerous prominent figures in Hollywood and the music industry, including DiCaprio, Usher, Kevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher, and many more. All of these figures have faced questions and speculation about their ties to the producer. However, scrutiny of DiCaprio was heightened after a video resurfaced of Combs giving him a special shout-out.

Leonardo DiCaprio faces scrutiny over ties to Sean Combs

DiCaprio has not publicly spoken out about his connection to Combs. According to the Daily Mail, though, a source close to the actor says he is distancing himself from the situation. The source claimed DiCaprio stated he hadn’t had anything to do with Combs “for years.” DiCaprio’s source also stated that he never attended Combs’ alleged “freak-offs” and had no connection to the case whatsoever.

The source’s statement comes after internet users resurfaced photos and videos connecting the actor to Combs. In one photo, DiCaprio can be seen attending one of the music producer’s “White Parties,” which he held every year. The photo was taken in 1998 and sees a young DiCaprio smiling while adhering to the party’s strict dress code of only white clothes and sitting by Combs.

Although the photo was taken decades ago, additional evidence suggests DiCaprio and Combs’ friendship lasted until recent times. In 2019, DiCaprio was filmed dancing at Combs’ 50th birthday party.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Combs named DiCaprio as the “number 1” name on his party invite lists.

Diddy says Leonardo DiCaprio is his favorite guest at his parties. Hollywood is a sick place pic.twitter.com/GADH0NFOY6 — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) September 22, 2024

None of these photos or videos prove DiCaprio is connected to the Combs case. However, they suggest that the sources defending DiCaprio may be downplaying his friendship with the music producer. At the very least, they prove DiCaprio was still acquaintances with Combs as recently as 2019, after allegations, lawsuits, and whispers of Combs’ behavior had begun surfacing. Still, most of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities attended Combs’ parties and had photos and videos with him. Many of these photos and videos will prove insignificant as countless celebrities likely associated with Combs at some point in their career but were unaware of his alleged criminal activity.

