How Do We Bring Back Leia Organa in Live Action?

Ahsoka has given us multiple references to Senator Leia Organa, who appears to be working with Hera Syndulla behind the scenes to fight against Imperial Remnants. But what is the best way to bring back the iconic character of Leia Organa after Carrie Fisher’s passing?

CGI De-aging

(Disney)

Technically, Leia has already been CGI de-aged on multiple occasions. The first of which was for Rogue One, with Ingvild Deila acting as a body double. The second of which was a combined use of archive footage and de-aging for Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

However, some fans have voiced discomfort with seeing Fisher and her character brought back to life in this way. While the technology has allowed Mark Hamill to continue playing young Luke Skywalker, it’s a different situation when the actor in question has passed away and is not able to contribute to the performance.

Recasting

(Lucasfilm)

A few other actresses have played Leia Organa in live-action, most notably Vivien Lyra Blair who played ten-year-old Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, recasting an adult actress in the iconic role would likely rub some fans the wrong way, given that this was a role defined by Carrie Fisher’s performance.

The best candidate for the role would likely be Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, who previously was her mother’s body double in The Rise of Skywalker. Lourd has been very active in Star Wars and is often considered the guardian of both her mother and Leia Organa’s legacy.

The biggest problem would be that Lourd has previously appeared as Resistance Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in the Sequel Trilogy, which could present problems if watchers recognize her. But then again, Andy Serkis appeared in the Sequel Trilogy and had a role in Andor, so there is a precedent for Star Wars actors appearing in one role, and returning as another.

Vocal Cameo

(Lucasfilm/Lucasfilm Animation)

Another option could be to have Leia appear as a voice cameo, possibly with her sending a message to Hera or Ahsoka. Many voice actresses have voiced Leia in different Star Wars properties and their contributions to the character should not be devalued.

Alternatively, you could go the James Earl Jones route and use AI to emulate Fisher’s voice. It would certainly be an ironic use of the technology, given Leia’s complex relationship with her biological father, Darth Vader but, again, could present many of the same problems as CGI de-aging.

Don’t Have Leia Return

Others still argue against having Leia Organa return at all. Fisher wrote extensively about the complex relationship between herself and the character, calling it a “Mobius strip tease” where no one could find where one ended and the other began. Seeing Vivien Blair as young Leia was nice but it also felt like lightning in a bottle as young Leia is not yet the Leia we know and love.

Would any CGI de-aging, recasting, or vocal imitation be able to capture Leia Organa in her entirety? Maybe, but most likely not.

Still, Disney and Carrie Fisher’s estate seem to be on good terms, so Leia Organa’s return is more likely a matter of when and how—rather than if.

How would you like to see Leia Organa return? Do you want her to return at all? Comment below!

(featured image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

