When you think of the spooky season, you might not think of Star Wars—mainly because it’s not that scary, but still, it can be a bit frightening, especially when you see some of your favorite characters in danger! But now, Star Wars is taking a leap into the world of frightens with a new special hitting Disney+ this October 1: LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales!

Following the story of Poe Dameron and BB-8 during an emergency landing, we’re thrown into a frightening world of Star Wars with old favorites, new characters, and a lot of spooks with a LEGO twist! And after the success of The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, this one feels just as promising!

Get your frightening haunts in with LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales!

The official synopsis for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is as follows:

“After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.”

Written by David Shayne and directed by Ken Cunningham, it’s another fun look into the Star Wars franchise through the world of LEGO. The cast is also absolutely incredible! Jake Green as Poe Dameron, Raphael Alejandro as Dean, Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt, Tony Hale as Vaneé, Christian Slater as Ren, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8, and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader! WAIT WHAT?!

Yes, that does say that Christian Slater is voicing a character named Ren. (Could it be THAT Ren of the Knights of Ren? Because, if so, I need a live-action with Christian Slater like YESTERDAY.) And while we are seeing some of our favorite characters return and having some big names join Star Wars with Tony Hale as Vanée, as well, I’ll probably be screaming about Christian Slater being in a Star Wars for at least the rest of the year.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is hitting Disney+ on October 1st and seems like a perfect way to hit off the spooky season! Can’t wait to be scared right alongside Graballa the Hutt!

(image: Lucasfilm)

