The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer Is Taking Us Back!

By Rachel LeishmanNov 5th, 2020, 11:39 am

Our Life Day celebrations are going to be exciting this year as the trailer for LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special came out today and is taking us on a journey through the entire Star Wars franchise—quite literally. We’re going through time, baby!

When Rey finds a key, she’s taken back in time through the Star Wars franchise and gets to meet her Master Luke when he’s younger, his Master Yoda, and so on and so forth all the way back to the prequels.

With some of the original cast coming back to their roles (like Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian), it’s going to be a fun new look at the Life Day celebration that we’ve come to know and love. The original Holiday Special has a special place in our hearts—not because it’s good, but because it’s something that exists in the Star Wars canon that we love to talk about and question and laugh over. Now though, with this LEGO special, it might be changed for the better. From the looks of the trailer, we’re going to see quite a lot of our favorite characters from the series.

The trailer has many fans of the Star Wars franchise excited.

To be honest, I’m really excited about this. I secretly really love the original Holiday Special and the pure nonsense that came along with it, and while the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special looks, at least, a little more coherent, it still has that bit of nonsense in the story. (Time travel!)

You can stream the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on November 17th on Disney+, and we have to see how this key brings the entire Star Wars universe together! (Does this mean we can see The Clone Wars and Rebels crews, as well? I WOULD LOVE if Ahsoka got to go back and see a younger version of Anakin Skywalker, to be honest!)

