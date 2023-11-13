Lego Ideas Celebrates 15 Years With an Anniversary-Specific Contest

15 years ago, Lego introduced a tradition that is still going strong: a contest for fans to submit Lego set ideas to the company, with the winner receiving prizes, a tour of the Lego factory, and a share of royalties if their idea is chosen. The contest has been a way for Lego fans across the world to share their passion, build community, and inspire each other through a hobby that’s had enthusiasts fixated since 1932.

To get in on the contest, participants must submit an original Lego set design with only one rule: It must include the number 15 (in honor of the contest’s 15th anniversary). Other than that, entries are limited only by the imagination of their creators. Narrowing down the number of entries is tough (considering the sheer volume of submissions), so Lego’s creative team votes on their top 30 designs.

From there, Lego Ideas judges review the top 30 entries and choose their winner by the 15th of December, 2023. The judges base their decision on four factors of equal weight:

-Overall “coolness” and originality

-Most “inspired details”

-Relevance to this year’s theme

-Best use of Lego pieces

The contest is open to participants 13 years and older, and multiple entries per person are allowed. All designs must be submitted by December 5, 2023 (but the Lego team suggests a few days earlier than this in the event your design needs to be adjusted). Submissions can be made in the form of photos of physical Lego bricks or through digital media (Lego suggests using Brick Link to design sets). If you want in on the fun but don’t want to submit a design, have no fear! The contest welcomes Lego fans to support designs they like before the judges cast their final votes.

In addition to this annual build contest, Lego has build challenges year-round that can be found online. With something for fans of all ages, it’s no wonder the juggernaut of fond childhood memories (and less-fond adult memories, i.e. stepping on a brick) has seen so much success since its inception.

(featured image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]