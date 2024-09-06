13 Lego expert sets that are well worth the effort

Oh sure, you can build a Lego set. But can you build a Lego expert set? These aren’t the sets you give to children—they’re for grown adults, and adults with a lot of time to spare at that. They feature beautiful buildings from around the world and a few stunning pop culture icons.

Recommended Videos

You’re not really supposed to play with these sets. You’re meant to construct them and then admire their beauty from a distance. But you can play with them if you like, because hey, I’m not the Lego police. And doesn’t building something also qualify as a form of play?

(Lego)

There are few modes of transport more iconic than the red London bus. Lego has offered London buses as builds before, but this one is the expert version, with 1686 pieces and hours of building required. (It’s also a retired set now so it’s hard to get hold of, unfortunately.) The bus is taking people to Brickston, a pun on London’s Brixton, and I find that totally adorable.

If there’s a Lego-loving James Bond fan in your life you need to get this for them immediately. It has 1295 pieces and is in all honesty the perfect toy for adults. It has a working ejector seat and everything! You’re supposed to leave it neatly on a shelf once you’re done making it but maybe you shouldn’t do that. … Maybe you should put a James Bond minifigure in the driver’s seat and channel your inner secret agent for a bit.

(Lego)

This set was designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of mankind walking on the moon. And what a lovely little tribute it is. This set has 1087 pieces, including a US flag and two minifigures which are clearly supposed to be Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, despite not being named as such. Delightfully, the instruction manual contains a little rundown of the Apollo program and the race for the moon. That’s one small step for a minifig, one giant leap for Legokind.

(Lego)

No one ever told you Lego would ever be this way. This Friends Lego set, designed for experts, gives you a peek into the iconic apartments of Rachel, Monica, Joey and Chandler. (Ross and Phoebe lived elsewhere, remember?) This set is gloriously detailed and features all sorts of fun stuff, like the boys’ canoe and Monica’s turkey. You get all six Friends as minifigures plus Janice. OH-MY-GODDD!

(Lego)

If you’re building a Lego city, you’ll want the striking Parisian Restaurant to be its centerpiece. It’s fun to put together and there’s so much included! You get a kitchen, an artist’s studio, an apartment with a folding bed and there’s even a minifigure who proposes to his girlfriend in the restaurant part! Awwww.

(Lego)

Do you marvel at the design of the Sydney Opera House every time you see a photo of it? (Or, if you’re very lucky, see it in person?) Then you’ll want to get yourself this set. It’s not an easy model to build, but you’ll get such a sense of satisfaction once you’re done. It’s perfect down to the smallest detail, it’s even surrounded by blue bricks to represent water.

(Lego)

There have been Lego Taj Mahals before, but this is the grandest and most beautiful. Unfortunately, it’s a retired set now so it’ll set you back a lot of money, but hey, diehard Lego creators are willing to suffer financially for their art, right? This set is so intricate and detailed that it’ll have you saving up all over again, this time to go and see the real thing.

(Lego)

If this roller coaster were real it would strike terror into the hearts of many a rider. The set stands at a whopping 92cm tall, making it one of the tallest Lego sets in existence. Like many of the best Lego expert sets, it contains motorized components that are immensely satisfying to build … and it’s even more satisfying once you turn the crank and set the roller coaster going.

(Lego)

Wait, we haven’t finished with the fairground yet! What’s a fairground without a haunted house? Welcome to the Von Barron residence, a creepy old mansion with a backstory. Samuel Von Barron was cursed by a pharaoh after stealing an ancient artifact, and this delightful spookfest is the result. It has a working elevator you can use to ferry minifigures to their supposed doom.

(Lego)

This set was designed to celebrate green energy, and was developed in partnership with sustainable solutions company Vestas. And it comes with a tree made from plant-based plastic! A great set for those (like me!) who absolutely love the design of wind turbines. Be warned, though: It stands at 39” and will need a lot of space before you can start spinning it. (It comes with a motor so you can do just that.)

(Lego)

The Titanic sank on its maiden voyage, dooming it to infamy forever. But the beauty of the ship lives on, and Lego highlights that beauty in this 9090-piece set. It’s the longest Lego set to date, and you might have a little trouble securing a spot for it in your home, but it more than deserves to be seen. And no, before you ask, it does not come with Jack and Rose minifigs.

Is there anything more suited to Lego than the Eiffel Tower? No there is not. And if you’ve got a lot of money to spare and a lot of space in your house, you should totally treat yourself to the 10001-piece, 5-ft Eiffel Tower set. It’s almost the biggest Lego set of all time, second only to the Lego World Map. It will take most likely weeks for you to build, and you’ll enjoy every minute of it.

(Lego)

Another one to add to the Lego fairground! Relive your childhood days with this beautiful Lego Ferris wheel. It really turns, too! You can take your little minifigures (the set comes with ten of them) onto the wheel and then have them stop off afterward at the ice cream stand. There are even miniature ice creams, balloons, and money to give them. A wonderful set that deserves to be the centerpiece of your Lego collection.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy