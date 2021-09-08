Here’s a Nifty Guide Through the Batcave for DC’s Upcoming Batman Day

Saturday, September 18th, is Batman Day, an annual event where we celebrate the Caped Crusader beyond our regular moments of geeking out about upcoming releases. DC started Batman Day back in 2014 (the 75th anniversary of Batman’s first appearance in Detective Comics) and has been hosting it on the third Saturday of September ever since.

For me, Batman is a character who I feel has been in my life somehow for … well, ever. From the days where I didn’t realize Adam West was playing a hero from comic books to my ongoing love for Batman the Animated Series, I really did grow up with Bruce and the City.

DC is very much aware of that, so they’ve made a whole lot of announcements to celebrate the 18th.

Batman: The Audio Adventures

On Batman Day (September 18th), fans can enjoy all ten episodes of this new Batman original scripted podcast exclusively on HBO Max! The podcast stars Jeffrey Wright (who I’ve been listening to weekly as The Watcher) as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, and a who’s who of incredible Saturday Night Live alums. The podcast draws inspiration from the vintage noir atmosphere of Batman: The Animated Series (yay!), the spirited fun of the classic 1960s Batman TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of Batman.

The podcast is directed by Emmy-winner Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live), includes original music by Doug Bossi, and also features performances by Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, and Ray Wise.

All The Bat Reads

Batman: The World

This 184-page hardcover anthology will feature Batman stories by top creative teams from all across the globe. These stories will take place in their home countries and will be localized and distributed in the following territories: United States, Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Spain, and Turkey.

Headlining the anthology is a story from the award-winning duo of writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned, The Joker). Fans can access exclusive Batman: The World products in the DC Shop starting September 9.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1

A special reprint of the crossover comic that I, full disclosure, had no idea even existed, but I’m not at all surprised that it’s out there.

The FaZe Clan Comic

Set to release on September 24th, the FaZe Clan is the first gaming organization to make a comic with DC. The limited-edition comic will feature popular FaZe Clan members like FaZe Banks, FaZe Apex, FaZe Temperrr, FaZeRain, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug, and FaZe Blaze in superhero form. There will also be limited-edition Batman and FaZe Clan merchandise like esports jerseys, tees, hoodies, and more over on fazeclan.com.

Batman Knightwatch Bat-Tech

As a companion to the recently released Bat-Tech app, participating comic book stores, digital platforms, and DCUI will feature a special Batman Day edition of the first issue of this limited series.

Batman: Fear State

Not to be confused with Fear Street… kinda? It’s the Scarecrow, after all. Set to launch this month and continue throughout October and November.

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures

Batman needs a break, but with new vigilante Duke Thomas moving into Wayne Manor and an endless supply of adopted, fostered, and biological vigilante children to manage, Bruce Wayne is going to have his hands full. Being a father can’t be harder than being Batman, right?

Check out the first episode of the very first DC WEBTOON today at 1 PM EST!

DC Universe Infinite Reads

All month long, collections highlighting the most essential and fan-favorite Batman storylines such as Batman: The Long Halloween, The Joker War, Batman: Three Jokers, Batman: Court of Owls, Batman: Last Knight on Earth #1, Batman: Year One, Batman: Under the Red Hood, and more will be available to read for free for all registered users.

Bat Toys and Games

Batman Augmented Reality Mobile Experience

The DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app launched around the world in 13 languages, allowing kids to join Batman’s crime-fighting team, the Knightwatch. On Batman Day, a new mission will drop, continuing the Bat-Tech app storyline. Players will be able to infiltrate Mr. Freeze’s lair and discover that a bank heist was a diabolical diversion just as the Bat-Tech App was being hacked by the Riddler.

You can download the app for free on Apple and Google Play.

Batman Bat-Tech Transforming Batcave Playset

Standing at just under 3 feet tall, this epic Batman figure transforms to reveal a Batcave playset featuring 10 areas for action, an elevator that travels through the levels activating lights and sounds, and an exclusive figure and accessories. The set will be $99.99.

Batman All-Terrain RC Batmobile

As the name implies, this Batmobile offers unstoppable all-terrain performance; grass, mud, snow, it even drives on water! The Batmobile will be $54.99.

Tune in next week, same Bat Time, same Bat Channel

HBO Max

A massive catalog of Batman film and TV releases including platform originals like Titans (currently airing its third season) and Harley Quinn (which currently has a comic series based on the animated series) and animated features based on some of the best-selling Batman comics such as Batman: Hush, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: Death in the Family, and more.

Cartoon Network

Beginning at 9 AM EST on September 18, Cartoon Network will feature various Batman-themed programming. This will include an all-new Teen Titans Go! episode, “Batman’s Birthday Gift,” which follows the Titans as they try to deliver a birthday gift to Batman but face detours several times along the way. Later, at 6 PM EST, Cartoon Network will air The Lego Batman Movie. Fans can also check out the Cartoon Network app throughout the day for “Best of Batman” groupings featuring more Batman-centric episodes of Teen Titans Go!, DC Super Hero Girls, Justice League Action, and more.

Batman Around The World

Various countries around the world will be celebrating Batman in their own way. Here’s a list of what’s going on globally:

In London, there will be a unique, immersive, Batman-themed experience to premiere in 2022 in partnership with Department Studios, Inc. and Myriad Entertainment. Fans can also enter to win a complimentary meal for 4 at Park Row – the brand-new premium DC immersive restaurant in London – and tune in to Cartoon Network to win the ultimate Batman toy bundle from Smyths.

Batman will be celebrated all month in France with unique Batmobile experiences for fans with the Batmobile in the biggest toy shop in Paris, Village Jouéclub Paris. This includes chances to sit in the Batmobile, signing sessions at Le Louvre with a live fresco reproduction of the cover from Batman: The World, and more.

France, Japan, Spain, Italy, and Latin America will feature Batman-themed programming on HBO, HBO Max, TCM, Boing, Cartoon Network, and more. In Italy, the Dark Knight will personally deliver amazon.it packages to lucky recipients on Batman Day. In Spain, Amazon Alexa devices will recite famous lines from the Caped Crusader such as “I’m Batman” and “Gotham City needs me” on Batman Day. In Japan, The Art of DC – The Dawn of Superheroes exhibition will launch in Fukuoka City on Batman Day. It will be cross-promoted with Kodansha, DC’s publishing partner on the original manga production Batman: Justice Buster.

German fans can save on digital home entertainment releases of top Batman titles on Amazon, Apple, Google, and other participating video stores.

—

Phew! That’s a lot of different ways to celebrate Batman! It’s kinda amazing to see just how far of a reach one character can have after over 80 years. It shows that we all have had multiple entry points into Gotham City, and how we all can vibe over different iterations of the same hero.

How will you be celebrating Batman Day this year?

