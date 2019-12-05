Things We Saw Today: The Legends of Tomorrow Are Back … and so Is BEEBO!

The greatest show on network television is coming back—after a little Crisis that is. In truly Legendary fashion, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has dropped their newest trailer ahead of the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover and the new season looks just as weird and wild as we’d expect from this show.

We didn’t get much of the story, but it does look like our favorite time-traveling screw-ups will be dealing with some of the extremely evil spirits released from hell, and we’ll also see Zari (Tala Ashe) back after the old version of her was erased from the timeline at the end of last season, so that’s very exciting.

More exciting however are the other random flashes we see: Ray as a Mister Rogers knock-off called Mr. Parker. Ava and Sarah at some sort of killer prom. Was that Ray exploding out of someone? Were those puppets making out or trying to kill each other? Why does Zari have a pony and oh my god why is Mona posing seductively in a pile of … Beebos???

I cannot wait for the return of this show (and the Blue God). In case you haven’t watched it, be assured that it’s one of the funniest, smartest, gayest, weirdest and best shows on air and every episode feels is like a perfect, insane, magical treasure. It’s just great.

There were a lot of other things to see today too including three other big teasers.

The first is for You on Netflix and amazingly, Penn Badgley’s Joe (or is it Will now?) is even creepier.

You Season 2 brings Joe to Los Angeles … but call him Will now. pic.twitter.com/37XYGAxHqu — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019

Also on Netflix was the trailer for the next season of Lost in Space.

The final trailer for Lost in Space Season 2 is here! Fan theories. Go. Now. pic.twitter.com/mwcgRQcoR4 — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) December 5, 2019

And if you’re in the mood for a different team of superheroes and a separate team of screw-ups, here’s the taser for the upcoming second season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video. It looks even more unhinged (in a great way) than season one which I think is a good thing.

In other news:

I guess dueling autobiographical fiction novels are the new trend in Norway and we’re calling them “revenge novels” (via The Guardian)

We love this Mandalorian Fan Art.

Blesséd St. Mando with the Holy Infant. From the monastery of St John the Divine on Naboo. pic.twitter.com/LX5sBqiuSn — Sean “Bro He Comes With Clouds Descending” (@2d8mypizza) December 5, 2019

If you don’t get enough Crisis next weekend, you can check out a new edition of the classic comic with new material tying into the Arrowverse version, hitting Walmart in two parts, this month and next. (via The Wrap)

We love Hair Love!

#HairLove is live! It’s an animated short film about an African American father learning how to do his daughters hair for the first time. Written & Directed by me, co-directed by @BruceAlmighteee @Mr_Scribbles & stars @IssaRae. @SonyAnimation #HairLove pic.twitter.com/RRlh2Ncol1 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 5, 2019

The Writers Guild Nominations for television are in, and they include lots of love for Watchmen and Succession, but also for Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. (via Variety)

Go ahead and try to tell me that Jensen Ackles learning sign language from co-star Shoshanna Stern (with an assist from Misha Collins) isn’t the cutest thing.

I know you guys are feeling all the things waiting for tonight’s episode so it felt like a good time for another #SPNSignLanguage video. This time it’s @JensenAckles demonstrating his name sign, with an unplanned cameo from @mishacollins. pic.twitter.com/1KORxZAVcf — Shoshannah Stern (@Shoshannah7) December 5, 2019

And finally, yes. There is literally a cybercriminal group called …. Evil Corp. (via CNN)

That’s what we saw today! How about you?

(Image: Katie Yu/The CW)

