An Avalance wedding, intergalactic bowling, and a Clue-themed murder mystery game? It’s all in a days’ work for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The fan favorite Arrowverse series had its [email protected] panel today, where they premiered their season 6b trailer. A lot has happened to the crew of the Waverider over the past season, and the showrunners and cast teased what awaits in season 7.

Season 6b will see the return of Matt Ryan’s John Constantine, who will wrap up his run as the occult detective at the end of the season. However, it won’t be the end of Ryan’s tenure on the show: he will return in season 7 as an entirely new character, Welsh doctor Gwyn Davies, “an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who might be the team’s only hope next season.” Season 7 will find the Legends stranded in the past sans their technology, with Ryan’s Dr. Davies as the only man who can help them return to the Waverider.

Ryan said of the roles, “As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone. The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I’m really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it—discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends.”

Another familiar face will be joining the crew, as Amy Louise Pemberton will finally play the ship’s AI Gideon in the flesh. Pemberton has voiced Gideon since the beginning of the series, and while she has appeared a handful of times in her corporeal form, the change looks to be permanent.

Legends of Tomorrow also announced the release of a 21-track soundtrack album featuring the series’ musical numbers, including the David Bowie–inspired “Space Girl”, Brandon Routh’s “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac”, and many more favorites. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack) will be available on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, and more on August 20.

(image: screencap/The CW)

Grab your baby monitors: it’s time for more Paranormal Activity movies! (via io9)

Mindy Kaling responds to all the Velma critics. (via comicbook.com)

Here’s everything you wanted to know about Mario Party Superstars. (via CBR)

The first trailer for Dexter: New Blood dropped at [email protected]:

Henry Golding and Andrew Koji talk G.I. Joe and Snake Eyes. (via Shadow and Act)

First reactions for Jungle Cruise are mostly positive. (via Collider)

Singer Pink offers to pay the penalty fines for the Norwegian women’s beach handball team, who refused to wear sexist attire while competing. (via EW)

The trailer for the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is here:

Hope you had a chill weekend, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]