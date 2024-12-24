Leave milk out for Nicole Kidman this Christmas Eve

Tomorrow marks a great day for us all: A bunch of movies are hitting theaters! Well, and Jesus’ birthday and what not but the movies! One of those movies is Nicole Kidman latest movie Babygirl.

Directed by Halina Reijn, the erotic thriller takes us into an office space and the struggling power dynamic between the CEO and her intern. In the film, there is a lot of scenes dealing with milk. Samuel (Harris Dickinson) orders Romy (Kidman) a milk while at a bar.

During their affair, he also has her do things with milk that you’ll have to wait and see in cinemas. But it has become a thing with the promotion for the movie. At every turn, we’re all talking about the milk stuff.

To be fair, if you tell Nicole Kidman to drink milk and she does it, that IS kind of a big deal. It is Nicole Kidman! She can do whatever she wants. But it is funny to me that so many of the themed drinks around the movie are milk based. That’s not entirely appealing to me but I also guess you could drink egg-nog in honor of Babygirl. Happy holidays!

I love when movies have something that is so easily tied into it. Even if it is milk. They don’t say in the movie but I do wonder what kind of milk Romy enjoys. Is this whole milk that she is drinking or is she a skim girl? What if she was lactose intolerant and Samuel just ordered her a whole bunch of milk? That isn’t going to go well for either of them.

My point is that when you put your milk out for Santa this evening, you are also leaving it out for Romy. Samuel would be so proud of you (and Romy). What if this becomes a new holiday tradition for us all?

So make sure to leave another glass of milk out for Kidman. And go see Babygirl in theaters tomorrow.

