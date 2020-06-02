comScore

Lea Michele Called out for Microaggressions Against Glee Cast Members

By Rachel LeishmanJun 2nd, 2020, 2:41 pm

Glee and the hellscape it remains

The drama surrounding Glee truly never seems to end. In the midst of literally everything else happening in the world, the internet collectively banded together last night with our popcorn in-hand to watch as members of the cast of Glee shared stories of Lea Michele being … let’s say “less than kind” to those around her on set.

I was very involved in Glee from the time I was 17 until I was around 20, when I finally broke and stopped interacting with the fandom online—alas, I did eventually finish watching the show, because I’m a martyr. That separation has left me a bit out of the full drama of the Glee cast, but I do see the big things that circulate online—like last night, when Lea Michele’s tweet about the death of George Floyd blew up with cast members, extras, and more talking about the microaggressions that they allegedly faced at the hands of the Rachel Berry actress.

Truly, the internet exploded with stories, fans screaming, and many seeing another chapter in the world of “What Is Going On With The Cast Of Glee?”

It started when Samantha Marie Ware, who played Jane Hayward on Glee, tweeted:

From there, it was truly just a trickle-down of stories from celebrities who worked with Michele or met her out and about, and it seemed to be never-ending.

And that’s what you missed on Glee.

