Laura Benanti Is Sharing the Broadway Love With #SunshineSongs

The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent call for social distancing have canceled most of our plans. Vacations, concerts, and major sporting events have all been postponed in an effort to flatten the curve and to keep our society safe. It’s a prudent and responsible move that will hopefully slow the spread of the virus. But it’s also a major bummer, especially for students across the globe who have been rehearsing their school musicals.

Luckily for them, actor and Broadway star Laura Benanti (Younger, Supergirl) has launched a social media campaign to celebrate these kids’ artistic achievements. In a video posted to her Twitter, Benanti said, “for so many of us, I know for me, my high school musical was like a lifesaver. So if you would like to sing a song that you are not going to get to sing now, tag me. I want to see you. I want to hear you.”

Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper. 💛 pic.twitter.com/BVYR4t3dJE — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 13, 2020

The response was swift, with teens sending in videos of rehearsals and performances, singing their hearts out. It’s enough to warm any theater kid’s heart, and a reminder of the importance of art and music in our schools. Scrolling through the feed is a wholesome and sweet way to distract from our current anxieties, and with Broadway going dark, it is all the more welcome.

Thank you @LauraBenanti ! My daughter Emma was supposed to play Miss Honey in Matilda at Columbia High School. It was cancelled the night before opening and it’s her senior show. Heartbreaking! pic.twitter.com/zdNf4HoCzY — Eileen Kaden Dean (@eileen_kaden) March 13, 2020

I attend Union High School and we are doing Once On This Island. As of now our show is postponed but we don’t know how long. This is a little snipbit of Waiting For Life pic.twitter.com/isdwSj17ho — Dij (@khadija_sankoh) March 13, 2020

I wrote original music for DeSales University’s senior production of The Jungle Book, we were going to open next week. Our senior class designed and built EVERYTHING and have been preparing for this for a year. Thank you for the chance to share this💕#SunshineSongs @LauraBenanti pic.twitter.com/QDYSEMHLyS — Cathy Ritter (@cathgraceritter) March 14, 2020

Dr. Phillips High School School (Troupe 4276) brought this large group to our District festival in Orlando, FL. It won Critic’s Choice and we were set to perform it at the opening ceremonies this week at State. We’re so proud of it and would mean the world if you saw it! pic.twitter.com/YR7cH1r2lW — Nathan Diaz (@nathanddiaz) March 14, 2020

My heart breaks 💔 for these wonderful kids whose production of Wedding Singer this weekend was cancelled. What a tribute to their talent and hard work. @Lin_Manuel #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/PguxdWiy1V — Natalie Harris (Senne) (@Gnat_X) March 14, 2020

@LauraBenanti #SunshineSongs Sophia, 9 years old, singing When You Wish Upon A Star. She had hoped to compete in the musical theatre category of the Kiwanis Music festival in two weeks. ❤️@linmanuel001 pic.twitter.com/YxPwdxkY5k — Victoria Kerr (@victoriarmt14) March 14, 2020

My ❤️goes out to all whose shows were cancelled Hopefully we’ll all be back on stage soon!! I was lucky enough to get my last performance in. Seems people are gonna have some time on their hands so here’s a rehearsal vid for my miscast cabaret #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/cgnbqecxOB — Sofia Jarmel (@SofiaJarmel) March 14, 2020

My HS was literally “One Day More” from its opening night of Les Miserables. This was from our last rehearsal Wednesday night—we gathered a small audience at a minutes notice. After months of endless rehearsals, we didn’t make it to our opening night. #SunshineSongs #BBHS pic.twitter.com/Hke2O5kM60 — Sam Knee (@samknee314) March 14, 2020

My 9th grade son -show cancelled but they quickly preformed for student body and I got to see it. So disappointed for the students. #SunshineSongs #proudmom pic.twitter.com/YnGecCTFQM — Carol Ann Hoard (@CarolAnnHoard) March 14, 2020

RIP 9 to 5 for the TIME BEING! Here’s a preview of what you missed🥺 Thank you @LauraBenanti for being there for us theatre kiddos. I hope one day to be HALF the person you are! Anyway… Meet ROZ KIETH! #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/6BjcYu7lw4 — Annajean Gionta (@annajeangionta) March 14, 2020

@LauraBenanti I teach 6-8 grade theatre & my kids were supposed to open Anything Goes tonight. So glad I videoed this #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/heIWbTYjnB — ALLI RAE (@allirae78) March 14, 2020

Did anyone else get high school musical flashbacks while watching these?! I can almost smell the mothballed costumes and the cheap make-up. For so many of us, theater was the defining aspect of our high school experience. I grew up with several musical nerds who would sooner miss graduation and the prom combined if it meant the could still enjoy opening night.

Many Broadway stars and creators joined Benanti in celebrating these talented kids:

This is an incredibly kind, compassionate, and thoughtful gesture. When I was in high school I was in a community musical that was cancelled due to an injured leading lady. It was SO hard. (She recovered beautifully) Bless you Laura💕 — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) March 13, 2020

In the meantime, curl up on the couch, scroll through sunshine songs, and take a note from Kristin Chenowith’s book on cleaning while singing:

Got a @tiktok_us… looks a little like this… High notes & clorox wipes! 🧽🧼

Join me on #TikTok: https://t.co/xyiZzXNczb pic.twitter.com/hl7FD8g8pq — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) March 13, 2020

