Laura Benanti Is Sharing the Broadway Love With #SunshineSongs

Even in the midst of COVID-19, the show must go on.

By Chelsea SteinerMar 14th, 2020, 4:14 pm

laura benanti

The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent call for social distancing have canceled most of our plans. Vacations, concerts, and major sporting events have all been postponed in an effort to flatten the curve and to keep our society safe. It’s a prudent and responsible move that will hopefully slow the spread of the virus. But it’s also a major bummer, especially for students across the globe who have been rehearsing their school musicals.

Luckily for them, actor and Broadway star Laura Benanti (Younger, Supergirl) has launched a social media campaign to celebrate these kids’ artistic achievements. In a video posted to her Twitter, Benanti said, “for so many of us, I know for me, my high school musical was like a lifesaver. So if you would like to sing a song that you are not going to get to sing now, tag me. I want to see you. I want to hear you.”

The response was swift, with teens sending in videos of rehearsals and performances, singing their hearts out. It’s enough to warm any theater kid’s heart, and a reminder of the importance of art and music in our schools. Scrolling through the feed is a wholesome and sweet way to distract from our current anxieties, and with Broadway going dark, it is all the more welcome.

Did anyone else get high school musical flashbacks while watching these?! I can almost smell the mothballed costumes and the cheap make-up. For so many of us, theater was the defining aspect of our high school experience. I grew up with several musical nerds who would sooner miss graduation and the prom combined if it meant the could still enjoy opening night.

Many Broadway stars and creators joined Benanti in celebrating these talented kids:

In the meantime, curl up on the couch, scroll through sunshine songs, and take a note from Kristin Chenowith’s book on cleaning while singing:

(image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Point Foundation)

