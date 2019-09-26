Things We Saw Today: Play Any Deck/Win Every Card Event Begins on Magic: The Gathering Arena

It is here, Magic: The Gathering Arena has finally gotten out of beta testing! With the debut of the Throne of Eldraine expansion today in Arena, players can visit an exciting new Plane based on Grimms’ Fairy Tales and Arthurian legends.

According to the press release:

“The official launch of Magic: The Gathering Arena is years of work in the making from the Wizards of the Coast Digital Games studio,” said Jeffery Steefel, VP of Digital Development at Wizards of the Coast. “We look forward to many years of innovation and fun with more new features, more card sets, and more of the strategic gameplay that only Magic can offer—including more unique events like the free Play Any Deck/Win Every Card challenge that starts this weekend. So, stick around—launch is only the beginning for us.”

With today’s launch players can look forward to the following:

THRONE OF ELDRAINE – Magic: The Gathering’s latest card set is available today with the official launch of the game and heralds a new start for Standard.

SPECIAL IN-GAME EVENTS – The Play Any Deck/Win Every Card challenge event gives players access to play any deck in Standard, and the opportunity to win a copy of every card in the format!

DEEP GAMEPLAY AND STRATEGY – The world’s original and best strategy card game with the most formats and the most cards in the CCG genre.

MASTERY PASS – An all-new season for Mastery Pass begins with Throne of Eldraine! Earn XP for playing and earn special rewards as you level up.

REWARDS AT LAUNCH– Open Beta players who log in after rotation on September 26 will receive rewards just for logging in.

Happy playing!

(image: Wizards of the Coast)

Thursday … what a concept.

