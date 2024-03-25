We Won’t Have To Wait Long To Watch ‘Late Night With the Devil’ at Home

Sometimes, the greatest seeds for a story idea are hidden in plain sight. For instance, what two better dots to connect than the overlord of hell and a 1970s talk show?

That, of course, is a loose allusion to Late Night with the Devil, the David Dastmalchian-led found footage horror film that has been absolutely soaring with critics since its premiere at South by Southwest earlier this month, apprehension about its use of AI-generated imagery notwithstanding.

It only just recently started making its rounds in American cinemas as of March 22, a race it will run in Australia not terribly far from now on April 11. But, if you’re like me and don’t have access to the most lucrative cinema, so to speak, you’re most likely going to be relying on streaming to take a bite out of Late Night With the Devil.

And just when and where can we take such a bite?

Where and when can I watch Late Night with the Devil?

Following its current and upcoming theatrical bows, Late Night With the Devil is scheduled to release on Shudder—the streaming service for all the spooky stuff—on April 19, 2024. It’s a fantastic pickup on the streamer’s part, given how popular the film has become since its premiere; popularity that will surely surge again when it makes its streaming comeback.

The film stars Dastmalchian as Jack Delroy, the host of late-night talk show Night Owls With Jack Delroy, who invites a woman claiming to be possessed by the devil onto his show in order to compete with The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Events unfold as a documentary-style feature that examines exactly what went down during that fateful episode of Jack’s show.

Oh, the lengths some people will go to for the sake of viewership. But hey, at least Jack didn’t crack down on password sharing.

